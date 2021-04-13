A vaccine expert found out that Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody-drug appears to prevent virus spread within households.

Regeneron Prevents Virus Spread

According to the findings of a clinical trial conducted in part by a Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center vaccine researcher, an antibody regimen created by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals offered good defense against COVID-19 when administered to people living with someone infected with the virus.

The findings, which were announced by the Tarrytown, New York-based pharmaceutical company on Monday but have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, open up another possible route for preventing the transmission of the virus among people who have not been immunized.

According to a recently published article in the Boston Globe, the late-stage trial discovered that Regeneron's monoclonal antibody, which is already approved for use of high-risk patients with the disease who aren't hospitalized, decreased the risk of symptomatic infections in people living with those infected by 81 percent.

Dr. Dan Barouch, the co-principal investigator of the trial and director of Beth Israel's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, described the findings as "highly promising." He believes the medication may be particularly helpful in settings such as nursing homes, where patients could be exposed to someone afflicted with COVID-19 while waiting to be vaccinated.

Former U.S. Pres. Trump Received the Drug When Diagnosed With COVID-19

Former President Donald Trump was offered Regeneron's treatment in October after being hospitalized with COVID-19, but it has only been used on a small basis. It was difficult to handle, necessitating a 20-minute intravenous infusion.

According to the most recent report, the medication was successful as a simple injection in preventing cases among household contacts and has helped to prevent virus spread, according to a recently published article in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Regeneron To Request FDA Clearance

In a recently published article in NBC News, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Monday that it would request permission from the Food and Drug Administration to use its Covid-19 antibody therapy as a preventative treatment.

Regeneron stated that it is looking to increase the use of its therapy in the United States after a phase three clinical trial conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health discovered that the medication decreased the risk of symptomatic infections in individuals by 81 percent.

Dr. George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer at Regeneron, said "With more than 60,000 Americans continuing to be diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, the REGEN-COV antibody cocktail may help provide immediate protection to unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus."

The trial included 1,505 participants who were not afflicted with the virus but shared a home with someone who had previously tested positive. Participants were randomly assigned to either one dose of Regeneron's therapy or a placebo.

According to the firm, 41% of those taking part in the trial were Hispanic, while 9% were Black. According to the company, 33 percent of the participants were obese, and 38 percent were 50 and older.



