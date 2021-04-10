President Joe Biden declared on April 8 numerous new gun control guidelines following two mass shootings in March. Biden claimed shootings are a "public health crisis."

According to him in a speech at the White House, "Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment." He was joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris, reported The Epoch Times.

Biden's Gun Control Executive Orders

Biden put on a humble White House ceremony on Thursday to declare a half-dozen EOs to combat what he touted as an "epidemic and an international embarrassment" of gun violence in the United States. However, he stated much more is required.

The executive orders reportedly fall far short of the ambitious initiatives he outlined as a presidential candidate as the real bout is still impending Capitol Hill. The EOs are aimed at taking particular guns out of the hands of criminals. It also seeks many resources into community brutality prevention. A senior administration official warned that Thursday's announcement is merely an initial set of actions that the current president is taking, reported CNN Politics.

The Biden administration declared six initial actions to address the gun violence public health crisis. The recent high-profile mass shootings in Boulder with ten fatalities and Atlanta with eight deaths, including six Asian American women, underscored how relentless the pandemic is, reported The White House.

Biden's website indicated early 40,000 fatalities have resulted from firearm injuries each year in the United States. More individuals are injured.

He is attempting to limit "ghost guns." He also seeks to make it more convenient for individuals to flag family members who should not be permitted to purchase firearms with a range of executive actions taken upon by the mass shootings. "Ghost guns" are firearms that are assembled at home. They are more difficult to track and lack serial numbers.

Also, according to Biden, "Nothing I'm about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They're phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we're talking about."

He had proposed the most determined gun control agenda than other modern presidential candidates. His moves reportedly highlighted his "limited" power to act alone on guns, with hard politics obstructing Capitol Hill's legislative action.

Biden is also moving to make regulations more rigid on pistol-stabilizing braces. This is like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a mass shootout in March that recorded ten fatalities.

The limited scope again highlighted Biden's broader challenge as he faces an evenly divided U.S. Senate. He challenged this in his remarks from the White House Rose Garden. He remarked members of the Congress could do it now, and they have proffered many thoughts and prayers. However, they have not passed a new federal law to diminish gun violence.

Gun violence leaves an indelible legacy of trauma in communities every day in the United States, despite not being featured on the nightly news. Cities across the nation are in the midst of a significant spike in homicides. Such violence adversely affects Black and Brown Americans.

