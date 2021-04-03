Fully vaccinated Americans may safely start traveling again, according to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the advisory, fully inoculated travelers are less possible to become infected and spread COVID-19.

CDC: Fully Inoculated People May Travel Again

Federal health officials stated fully immunized people could travel as evidence mounts of the vaccine doses' effectiveness at helping to shield against novel coronavirus infections and their prevalence. But, according to the CDC, even though fully vaccinated individuals are at lower risk of infection, travel remains not to be advised because of the surging number of cases in the United States and across the globe.

They could resume travel at low susceptibility to themselves. According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday, who previously issued an urgent appeal to limit travel due to fears of another coronavirus surge, the new advisory is based on studies displaying the "real-world'' effectiveness of vaccines, reported USA Today.

According to the new advisory posted on its "Travel During COVID-19" page, the CDC stated, "People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States." The agency noted an individual who is regarded as fully vaccinated is someone who has gone two weeks since being administered the final recommended dose of a vaccine, reported People.

The CDC website further stated travelers who are fully inoculated do not need to be tested before or after they travel. This is unless they are required to do so by their destination. They also need not self-quarantine.

However, such travelers should still wear a face mask when traveling on public transportation, including airplanes. According to Walensky, "We know that right now we have a surging number of cases. I would advocate against general travel overall. Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel. Our guidance speaks to the safety of doing so. If you're -- if you are vaccinated it is lower at risk," reported ABC News.

The agency had held off for weeks on revising guidelines that discouraged all unimportant trips. The declaration lifting CDC's guidance that all Americans should alleviate from non-essential travel should be a shot in the arm for a United States travel industry still grappling since the global health crisis began in early 2020.

Over 100 million people in the United States, or about 30% of the population have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The organization stated it would update its guidance on permitted activities for inoculated people as more people receive the shots and evidence mounts regarding the protection they provide.

The new advisory prompts Americans to delay international travel until they are fully inoculated. Walensky stated fully inoculated people who are traveling internationally should still be tested three to five days following arrival in the United States on an international flight.

The updates mark the first significant revisions to the CDC's guidance for what fully inoculated Americans could do since they were first declared last month. This is reportedly a sign of hope for the coming return to the old normal heralded by widespread immunity.

