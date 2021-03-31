On March 29, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that he would immediately take emergency executive action against the concept of Americans necessitating a vaccine passport to travel domestically and internationally. According to DeSantis, they are not supportive of that. He believes that individuals have particular freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves.

Executive Action Against Vaccine Passports

In pinpointing privacy concerns, the governor remarked he would issue emergency guidelines this week for businesses to take it easy from requiring customers to show evidence of vaccinations through COVID-19 passports. He will ask the legislature to implement a permanent ban. According to DeSantis, it is entirely unacceptable for either the private sector or government to impose upon an individual the guideline to display proof of vaccine to participate in normal society, reported Creative Loafing.

He said they are taking action to have something that would say that novel coronavirus vaccine passports are simply not going to be allowed in the state of Florida.

DeSantis underscored that his administration had been "aggressive" with regards to providing a coronavirus vaccine. This is especially true for Florida's elderly citizens, as nearly 75 percent of whom have already been administered the vaccine. He added they consistently stated they want to provide the vaccine for all, but mandate it for none, reported Catholic Vote.

DeSantis would introduce "an executive function" designated to stop businesses from declining to serve customers who could not prove they had been vaccinated. He is also seeking support from the Republican legislature to implement the act into law. He spoke following reports that the Biden administration coordinates efforts with private federal agencies and companies to create a plan that would enable people to prove they have been immunized to obtain access to several businesses, restaurants, or offices, reported Yahoo News.

Canada Prohibits Adults Under 55 To Receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the governor, people need not show proof of vaccination against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus to go to a movie, game, theme parks, or other social events. He also asked if they want the fox to guard the henhouse. He said he quite understands how several folks could embrace the idea and say it is all necessarily done for bad purposes. He believes it would eventually create problems in the state, reported The Epoch Times.

The governor remarked he thought vaccine passports would develop massive privacy issues. These could result in people handing over medical data to a huge corporation.

According to state data, as of Sunday, 3,141,836 Florida citizens had been fully inoculated against the virus through either two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An additional 2,537,765 people had been administered one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and were awaiting their second shots.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated cases of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7 have more than doubled to almost 2,300 in Florida since the previous week. It also noted a surge of the South African and Brazilian variants in Florida.

Former CDC Chief Believes COVID-19 Escaped From Wuhan Lab

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.