Biden's mixed announcements had a 9-year-old girl illegally drowned in the Rio Grande River. The administration's border fiascos and the human cost is staggering as they still deny responsibility.

The child is one of many attempting to cross into the US due to a failed border policy. Surging migrants could have been prevented, but Biden is intent on repealing Trump-era policies.

9-year-old migrant girl drowned

The death of a young migrant due to a dangerous river crossing the border could have been prevented. Border officials have tried to stop them from coming. However, everything is a total mess from the administration to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), reported the Epoch Times.

Sources reported on March 20; the girl crossed the Rio Grande with a Guatemalan woman. The unknown woman had her alleged son, a Mexican boy aged 3-years old.

An already stretched border patrol had to send a marine unit to an emergency. Three people were trapped in an island on the Mexican side. The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assisted the people and brought them to safety.

The CBP saved only the woman and her child. The girl wasn't held and assumed to die from drowning in the Rio Grande.

Many of these illegals have made the dangerous crossing over the river. This time, increased numbers of minors are crossing over the challenging route.

She died after agents passed her to the Eagle Pass Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services. Too many illegals crossing have stressed the border patrol. A 9-Year-Old Girl drowns attempting to cross the US border, just one of many to come.

White House Calls Border Situation a Crisis by Accident in a Press Conference

There was no explanation of the cause of death. NBC said the incident was "assumed a drowning" by Lt. Jason Mares of the Eagle Pass Fire Department in Texas.

Another issue at the border is the border patrol cannot issue any statements. This prompted protest from the media, who called out president Biden. He assigned his VP Kamala Harris who got flak from Republicans for her conduct about the issue.

CBP's Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent Austin Skero II expressed deepest sympathies for this small child. Border Agents have stood firm in the face of difficulties. Skero II added the patrol works hard to save lives.

From October 1, there have been 500 illegals rescued by the patrol attempting to crossover. Their actions have placed themselves in danger, said, officials.

Biden's unwise open border policy was advised against, but he didn't listen. Last February, more than 100,000 people have been counted. In March, more people crossed over; the administration blames Trump.

The blunder of removing Trump's border policies helped add the girl's drowning. Many have drowned in the Rio Grande, and there will be more.

Oscar Alberto Ramirez and his young daughter died attempting to swim across in 2019. They tried the crossing despite warnings. There will be more to come as long the border is a mess.

In an interview, the El Salvador President said migrants don't leave their homes because they want to. They left their homes because they needed to. The 9-year-old girl drowned at the US border because of bad decisions on the administration's watch.

Biden Promises Migrants Entry at the Border

Ranchers to Biden: 'Do the Right Thing' about Mexico Border

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.