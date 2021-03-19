The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, committed a blunder by saying the border situation a crisis. But, she corrected herself and recomposed her statement to withdraw what was said earlier.

Though the Biden administration admitted, the borders are having problems. 'Crisis' is a forbidden word like illegal immigrants in some news outlets.

'Border Situation a Crisis'

During a White House press conference last Thursday, Psaki surprised all reporters covering the border. Despite avoidance to call the ongoing US-border incidents with uncontrolled border crossing, she mentioned the word 'Crisis' on the problems of the US Border Patrol in dealing with immigrant surges. She recalled her comment and fixed her statement, reported Epoch Times.

Up until now, the administration has avoided the term from chaotic border surge. The southern borders are in a state of emergency as authorities are getting overwhelmed by an alien mass exodus. Despite pleas by Biden to stop aliens coming, he has been ignored, according to USA Today.

Psaki said that problems like COVID-19 vaccines and requests to inoculate them are concerns of partners. These would be those assisting the border authorities in dealing with aliens infected with COVID-19. It came about with the sending of COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico and Canada.

She explained that the administration received inquiries for possible vaccine doses. Interacting with other countries, Psaki said, there is rarely one concern. Certainly, that is not the case in Mexico or any other country. Aliens request the border situation a crisis exists and vaccines.

Press Questions Access to Border Facilities, Psaki Gives No Answer

One reporter noticed that she used 'CRISIS' in one of her comments during the press brief. The reporter pressed hard on why the Biden administration calls it a CRISIS'. But she changed track using 'CHALLENGES' to describe the border chaos in the southern USA. She attended the president's policy is secure. Despite the sidestep of Psaki, that did not change that a 'crisis existed now.

This is not the only issue the press hammered in regarding the dramatic first two months of Biden. His lack of a solo press briefing that is unscripted and spontaneous is called out.

Both Republicans and Democrats are getting alarmed by the spiraling trouble at the border. Bipartisan lawmakers want Biden to resolve the border problems threatening America. More aliens are crossing with cartels and coyotes' help; worse is the refusal to admit everything is wrong.

Biden says his administration can handle it, but not all agree. Especially the border patrol and governors of states along the border.

Last Monday, the administration commented the immigrant surge is real at the borders, even saying that it is an enormous problem to tackle. Psaki briefed the press on that assessment for what's needed to help alien minors. This time minors were numerous, and many were alone when reaching the border.

The last border crisis in 2019 is nothing compared to the influx due to Biden's open border. All the trouble began with Biden and the Democrat plannning to repeal Trump's border policies. These rules prevented what the current administration has made the border situation a crisis.

Psaki said the 'CRISIS' world and retracted it. The swamped border is a national concern from blunder affecting the US.

