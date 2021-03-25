FDA Recalls Hand Sanitizers Containing Bacteria, Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Because of potentially harmful bacteria, a hand sanitizer manufacturer based in southwest Florida has released a nationwide recall of 26 lots of its stock. The Sarasota-based Sanit Technologies released its written recall, which was later made public by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA recalls some hand sanitizers

The main reason for the recall is that its Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizer contains elevated amounts of potentially dangerous bacteria burkholderia cepacia complex and ralstonia pickettii. Hand sanitizers may be safe if they penetrate the bloodstream from a cut, wound, or scrape, or they may be harmful if they affect the bloodstream and lungs, as per Newsweek.

When soap and water aren't available, antimicrobial hand sanitizer, which doesn't contain alcohol, is usually used. It aims to reduce bacteria on the skin that can cause diseases.

The recalled items were made between February 1 and June 30, 2020, and were sold in stores worldwide. "During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the problem was uncovered during a routine audit based on manufacturing scale-up," the FDA stated.

According to the recall, if you have the hand sanitizers, you should either throw them away or return them to the shop where you bought them for a refund. Recalls of hand sanitizers have been underway for almost a year, beginning with more than 200 products manufactured and distributed in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Labor Day Weekend, the company had expanded from nine hand sanitizing items in June to over 200. It began with products produced and distributed in Mexico and progressed to products made and distributed in the United States.

The presence of methanol or 1-propanol is the leading cause of most recalls. More than 200 hand sanitizers have now been added to the FDA's "do not use" list. The FDA has announced that it will continue to investigate products and ensure that those who buy and use them are healthy.

Though hand sanitizer is widely recommended to keep the hands clean when out in public-or even at home-a substantial number of them have been found to contain methanol, which can be poisonous if ingested or infiltrated improperly through the skin.

Recalled hand sanitizers contain cancer-causing chemical

According to a new analysis, several hand sanitizers that popped up amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help meet demand produce elevated amounts of a cancer-causing chemical. Valisure, a New Haven, Connecticut-based online pharmacy, said it found benzene in some samples of various hand sanitizer products, Daily Mail reported.

Benzene is a liquid chemical that is typically colorless but, at room temperature, can become a light yellow color. It can be found naturally in volcanoes and forest fires, but it is still used to produce detergents, dyes, lubricants, and rubbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high levels of benzene can cause cells to fail, causing the bone marrow to produce inadequate red blood cells or causing the immune system to lose white blood cells. The International Agency for Research on Cancer of the Health Organization has listed benzene as a carcinogen, positioning it in Group 1 alongside other contaminants such as asbestos.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck more than a year ago, panicked customers rushed to the pharmacy to get hand sanitizers to help shield themselves from infection. Popular products like Equate and Suave, which had no benzene found in the test, were quickly sold out. However, Bloomberg announced that some of the new items were available for purchase on Amazon.com and Target.

Due to a lack of hand sanitizer, alcohol distilleries throughout the United States transformed their facilities to satisfy demand, including Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whisky. Some customers go so far as to make their own at home.

