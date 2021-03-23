Scientists say that people who have recently recovered from a common cold could be safe from COVID-19.

Having common cold could be a protection against COVID-19

Researchers from the University of Glasgow discovered that a common cold causes the release of antibodies that attack COVID-19 in the nose and lungs. This suggests that someone who has recently had a runny nose is less likely to get ill with COVID-19 or to get it in the first place, based on the study. However, due to how easily exposure to the virus family causes the common cold to wear off, this defense is only likely to last a short time.

From the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, Professor Pablo Murcia claims that their research reveals that human rhinovirus triggers an innate immune response in human respiratory epithelial cells prevents the replication of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the immune response caused by common cold virus infections could give transient protection against SARS-CoV-2. It could block the transmission of the virus and reduce the severity of COVID-19.

The next step will be to investigate what happens at the molecular level during these virus-to-virus interactions to understand their effects on disease transmission better. Antibodies made against human rhinoviruses, which the body produces to fight diseases, disappear after just a few months, as per Daily Mail.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Brazilian Variant, Weaker to South African Variant

Immunity to the common cold gives hope in combating COVID-19

COVID-specific antibodies are believed to last at least six months, although other research suggests they should last more than a year in most people. Scientists are also uncertain how long immunity from natural infection or vaccine lasts because COVID-19 is such a new virus.

It follows a related study published last year, which found that antibodies produced by the immune system during a common cold infection may provide some defense against COVID-19. Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute and University College London discovered that certain individuals had coronavirus antibodies despite never having been exposed to the virus in their lives.

Antibodies circulating in blood samples taken before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2011 were analyzed by the researchers. In a study of more than 300 participants who had never had COVID-19, researchers discovered that about 5% of adults had these versatile antibodies.

In a category of under-16s, though, this figure increased to 44%. Scientists are also uncertain as to whether the existence of cross-virus antibodies varies between adults and children.

However, as part of further research, they ran mathematical simulations that show that such an occurrence and an increase in rhinovirus prevalence could decrease the number of new COVID-19 cases. According to The Sun, human rhinoviruses are the most common respiratory viruses present in humans, which exacerbate the common cold.

The next step will be to investigate what happens at the molecular level during these virus-virus interactions to better understand how they affect disease transmission. We will then apply what we've learned to improve COVID-19 infection prevention and management techniques, said Professor Pablo Murcia.

WHO Investigators Defend Wuhan Lab on COVID-19 Origins

Researchers provide a preview of how common colds response to COVID-19

Australian researchers have given us a glimpse of how we will possibly react to the COVID-19 virus in the future and make a positive finding of immunity in the process. The researchers from Melbourne University and The Doherty Institute conclude that, with the four coronaviruses that induce the common cold, we will continue to have a reduced degree of immunity to the virus.

Although this low level would not rule out the risk of reinfection, the most likely outcome is that the infections may be moderate, the Financial Review reported. The researchers looked at the four coronaviruses for indications about their relative's future, the SARS-CoV 2 virus, to see if an immunity to it could evolve in the coming years.

According to lead researcher Dr. Jennifer Juno, a postdoctoral fellow in immunology at The Doherty, all have antibodies to various cold viruses in their blood. They are also shielded from severe colds by these.

Adults With Down Syndrome More Likely To Die From COVID-19

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.