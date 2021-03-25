Cuomo Family Receives Special Access to COVID-19 Testing, Report Claims

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's administration arranged special access to government-run COVID-19 testing his family members and other prominent people when the pandemic hit New York last year, two sources with direct knowledge of the case claim.

According to one of the sources, high-ranking state health officials were behind the decision to make testing of individuals close to Gov. Cuomo a priority. It largely occurred in March 2020, when the general population was still recognizing the severity of the COVID-19, and testing was not readily available.

The governor's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and his family were among those who benefited from the special care, the insider said, who were screened several times during the pandemic's early stages. The two people said the governor's mother, Matilda Cuomo, and at least one of his sisters were also able to take advantage of the state-run tests.

Chris Cuomo revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on March 31 of last year. The Washington Post had previously reported that the governor's office effectively let well-connected citizens cut the line to decide if they had been infected with a deadly virus ravaging the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing his most serious political challenge ever, with several of his fellow elected New York Democrats asking for his resignation in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations and concerns about his administration's treatment of the virus-related deaths of nursing home patients.

The State Assembly launched an impeachment probe into all issues this week, while the state attorney general launched a new investigation, and federal investigators are looking into the nursing home situation. The discovery of favorable tests could contribute to the administration's increasingly difficult situation, New York Times reported.

State law restricts officials from using their power to receive or threaten to obtain "privileges or exemptions" for themselves or others. Cuomo's spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, did not expressly deny that the administration had given anybody preferential consideration while not attempting to refute the notion.

The latest allegations could contribute to Cuomo's previous dilemma

Many New Yorkers who thought they might have been subjected to the virus were faced with physicians, hospital administrators, and health officials identified as a confused and troubled state testing system as the behind-the-scenes campaign to procure samples for those with access to the governor and the administration unfolded. As a result, there was general dissatisfaction and fear for many people that an infection was going undetected.

The state-run Wadsworth Center in Albany was for a time the only facility in the state that was allowed to conduct virus testing, with the federal government struggling to satisfy the need for testing and New York being the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic. And back then, the Wadsworth lab could only process a couple of hundred samples at a time.

Officials from the Cuomo administration said in March 2020; public nurses were sent to private homes in New Rochelle to test people who had signs or had been in close contact with COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, called the accusations "insincere attempts to rewrite the past."

Meanwhile, Gary Holmes, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health, said that asking those questions would essentially require "professionals who take an oath to protect a patient's privacy to violate the oath and risk their ethics." Cuomo has been called on to resign in recent weeks after at least seven people have accused him of sexual harassment.

The accusations have been investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), and the New York State Assembly began an impeachment investigation earlier this month. The governor's office has since been chastised for its treatment of the COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

