President Joe Biden spoke out on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's worsening sexual harassment controversy on Sunday. While he did not ask for Cuomo's dismissal, the president said that he needs to see what the independent report into the accusations will reveal.

Biden has refused to call for Cuomo's resignation

According to a source from the president's press pool, a reporter at the White House asked the president if he thinks the three-term Democrat should resign, NY Post reported. Biden answered, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had earlier refused to call on Cuomo to resign, saying only that he must look into his heart to determine whether or not to do so. The California Democrat said on ABC News' "This Week" that we should see the probe results.

The charges against Cuomo have sparked an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James and an impeachment investigation by the New York State Assembly. Cuomo has been asked to resign by a host of Democrats in Congress, including Senators Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. Cuomo, 63, has maintained his denial of the allegations, vowing not to submit to "cancel culture" and resign.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations, Offers Apology

Several lawmakers urged NY Gov.Cuomo to resign

On Sunday, the House Speaker said that the women who have accused the New York Democrat of sexual harassment should be believed, but she did not join the growing number of people calling for Cuomo to resign. Based on The Associated Press' tally, Cuomo's governor's race seems to be hanging by a thread after at least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate called on him to resign. There are 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans on the list, as per The Sun.

Several prominent Democratic representatives of New York's congressional delegation have called for the governor to resign as of Friday morning. Mondaire Jones, Adriano Espaillat, Kathleen Rice, Jerry Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Grace Meng, Yvette Clarke, Nydia Velazquez, Anthony Delgado, and Carolyn Maloney are among others who have joined the group.

On Friday, dozens of women came forward to describe an environment of bullying and abuse fostered by Cuomo. Police have been notified of the recent workplace assault allegation that he "groped an aide under her shirt."

Billboard Urges NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign 'Now' amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Cuomo apologized for "making others feel uncomfortable," but insisted that he "never touched anyone inappropriately." He has denied any misconduct and has confirmed that he would not resign.

Lindsay Boylan, a former Cuomo employee, was the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, alleging that he once asked her to play "strip poker" and kissed her without her permission. Since then, several other women have come forward, claiming sexual assault and improper acts on the part of the governor.

After mounting criticism, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) released a joint statement on Friday demanding Cuomo's resignation, as per The Hill. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on CNN's "State of the Union" last month, "Cuomo should undergo an "independent investigation" after two former aides accused him of sexual harassment.

NY Senators Call for Governor Cuomo's Resignation

