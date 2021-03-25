No extra Aircraft Carrier is needed for the US Navy to maintain global dominance. This will be the status quo until challenges show they are needed. Critics say they are not effective against newer weapons like hypersonic missiles. Having 11 of them, the US owns the most than any national navy.

Another extra aircraft carrier is not needed

The US Navy has the most flat-tops operated by any nation. America can send the floating airbases anywhere it's needed. Few nations can challenge the Nimitz class, or the newer for class carriers reported Military.

One of the most important areas of operation is the Asia-Pacific, where China is causing instability. The QUAD under the Trump administration's leadership saw China cringe. It changed as China became bolder with the new administration.

During a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Adm. John Aquilino said the 11 aircraft carriers in the military's arsenal are just what the army requires, as required by the law. Aquilino has been chosen to lead the U.S. Naval forces in the Indo-Pacific Command.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., asked Aquilino if the Navy's carriers can repel and deter China. The Chinese military expansion in the Pacific will affect another area of operation. Flat tops are needed in the Middle East with Iran's aggression.

Wicker said the Navy has 11 of the ships during the hearing, and an extra aircraft carrier is needed. He added if more flat tops are needed. Changes in the law and votes to approve more of them.

Aircraft Carriers Will Pack a Huge Punch When Compared to Other Naval Vessel Types

The Admiral added that US carrier strike groups are powerful forms to stop Chinese aggression. But, it did not say if a few more flat tops are needed for U.S. strategy. Another is the Chinese want to equal the American carrier force in the future.

He added there might be enough ships for now. If more are needed, the pentagon will be informed.

Currently, all of the US Navy's flat tops are need for operations worldwide. In 2019, the naval leaders got criticized for retiring on them by lawmakers. It was unwise, according to lawmakers, to scrap on for the next technology investments.

One source alleged that the Pentagon is thinking of a smaller naval force. This is in effect in 2022, when Congress decides on the expense.

Lawmakers might deny a request for more funds to build new ships. Wicker called for a larger navy with more ships than now with the competition. They are Russia and China, who added more naval ships and submarines to counter the US.

Once the US Navy was the biggest navy, but China has more ships. Wicker said the Trump proposal for more ships to 405 is needed by 2051. If Biden refuses, he allows both Russian and China to best America at sea.

Wicker said that if the Biden administration decides not to add more ships will be a disaster. A future conflict will find America on the losing end. This includes having more flat tops or carriers at America's use.

Bryan McGrath, a naval officer and consultant, said that an extra aircraft carrier is needed. Saying Aquilino is wrong in having only 11 flat tops in the future. More carriers will allow more operations than 11 of them.

Deployment of Chinese Aircraft Carriers Close to Taiwan Could Trigger US Naval Confrontation

Two US Warships Warned Chinese Navy to Stop Coercing an Unarmed Drilling Ship in Malaysian Waters

US Navy Deploys Reagan, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group for Operations

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.