Aircraft carriers may be that vulnerable when it comes to the lasts missile threats, but looking beyond the danger, these warships will pack a huge punch.

There is no doubt that American flat tops are one of the most versatile attack platforms in naval warfare.

Time and time again, ever since the Chief of Naval Operations have thought about the weaknesses that brought down the aircraft carriers in World War II are still the same except in modern forms with threats that are greater than ever before, according to Forbes.

Instead of changing the carrier forces, the Office of the Secretary of Defense is thinking of ways to deal with these new threats to lessen these weaknesses.

But some sectors want smaller navy vessels that are more numerous, even adding robotic ships to the fleet and less mammoth aircraft carriers that are according to analysts in the camp of Mark Esper, confirmed Real Clear Defense.

One of these plans by Mark Esper and his aides is to reduce the number of carriers via their midlife refuelling with about ten left from the 11 carriers the navy needs. This was confirmed by Mike Fabey via the Jane's Navy International, last May 19.

So as Mike Fabey reported in Jane's Navy International on May 19, Esper aides are cooking up plans to reduce the number of carriers by stretching out their midlife refuellings, leaving only ten available rather than the minimum of eleven mandated by Congress and the twelve that the Navy has repeatedly said it needs.

The Navy needs 3-4 carriers to be sent to the Western Pacific and the Persian Gulf, but there is a need to keep 12 carriers on standby.

Also read: US Navy Will Upgrade Ships to Carry F-35s Augmenting Their Strike Power

Carriers are expensive to maintain, so there is an attempt to save more money by working on other projects to replace expensive carrier. Some think tanks are willing to save more on alternative hardware than spend too much on an aircraft carrier, by Defense News.

The current focus of the US military tactics is blocking the Chinese threat that includes their missiles that are aimed at American flat tops, that will be one of the dominant subjects.

Some questions to answers are whether the danger faced by US carriers in relation to Chinese assets, is not as serious, how much of the joint force will be affected should the carrier fleet get smaller.

What makes American supercarriers vulnerable?

The sheer size of the USS Nimitz, Regan, Theodore Roosevelt makes them large targets, that can be traced and targeted, by enemies. The flight deck is a big 'hit me' sign.

One of the advantages of US carriers is they are always on the move, when in operations. Add up their nuclear propulsion and they are hard to track, even the Chinese will have a hard time.

China cannot afford an advance and expensive satellite system, and the sea is expansive. Another is that China missiles need guidance to hit the target, can't hit what cannot be seen.

Everything depends on the kill chain, which is important to consider in combat that should not be broken. Having all layers of protection that US carriers enjoy as the most advanced.

If cannot fight then run, a giant aircraft carrier has a top speed of 35 mph, a sub needs to get a lucky shot to kill it, inside are watertight cells to keep afloat. Another is the anti-sub system for this threat.

Let's try to keep some of these details in mind as Washington approaches yet another debate on what its future Navy should look like.

In the world, US flat tops are the weapon systems that pack a punch, and the US has the most carrier of any navy.

Related article: US Navy Deploys Reagan, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group for Operations

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.