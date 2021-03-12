Four living former presidents, excluding former President Donald Trump, appeared in public service announcements prompting Americans to be inoculated for COVID-19 released Thursday.

The two advertisements featured former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter. Their first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter also appeared in the ads.

Former Presidents' PSA on Vaccination

The new ad released was the first of two developed by The Ad Council to persuade Americans to be administered vaccination. The video features the ex-presidents being immunized. It is a reminder for people that prevalent vaccination is the fastest way to end the COVID-19 pandemic, reported The Wrap.

The ad campaign's title is "It's Up to You." According to Obama, 59, "This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," reported Yahoo News.

George Bush advises Americans to roll up their sleeves and do their part. Bill Clinton stated this is Americans' shot. Jimmy Carter delivered the closing message that it is up to the US public.

The ad campaign persuaded Americans to receive vaccination when it is their turn. This push is aimed directly at combating vaccine skepticism. It reunites nearly every member of the so-called President's Club, which is a group of living former commanders-in-chief, reported CNN.

The Ad Council supervises the project. The ads were shot at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, which Trump was not in attendance. In the clips, the former presidents discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and the things they look forward to doing following vaccination.

Despite not being president in the ads, Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were administered vaccines prior to leaving office. Clinton expressed his anticipation to go back to work, and Obama remarked he is excited to visit and hug his mother-in-law. Carter said he is looking to going to church and seeing his grandchildren, and Bush said he is going to opening day in Texas Rangers stadium.

According to Bush, "In order to get rid of this pandemic, it's important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated." Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, over 530,000 US fatalities have been recorded.

The COVID Collaborative is part of the Ad Council's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative's "It's Up To You" campaign. The project specifically features the former presidents and first ladies that began in December 2020. The videos on Thursday are just the most recent public initiative by former presidents. According to the Ad Council, the videos will appear on television and digital platforms starting this week.

Trump and his first lady Melania both's recipient of the vaccine in January at the White House was not publicized until weeks after they had left the White House. On Wednesday, prior to the ad's publishing, Trump issued a statement claiming credit for the vaccine.

The number of cases of the respiratory illness and fatalities from it have been consistently falling in the months. This could be attributed to vaccines having been distributed across the nation.

