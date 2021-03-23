As Americans begin to receive the most recent series of stimulus checks, a new analysis reveals that an estimated $4.38 billion will also be allocated for illegal immigrants. The Center for Immigration Studies surmises that 2.65 million illegal immigrants have Social Security numbers that enable them to be granted stimulus checks.

Stimulus Checks for Illegal Immigrants

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, a non-profit and non-partisan research organization, numerous illegal immigrants will be receiving the checks. The stimulus checks will ultimately add up as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Its analysis stated that amid the debate over the COVID-19 relief bill, Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, stated that undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers and are not eligible for stimulus relief checks, reported The Washington Times.

The analysis added, "We estimate that there are 2.65 million illegal immigrants who have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks." They surmise that 2.1 million of these people, with 1.1 million US-born dependent children, have salaries low enough to be eligible for checks.

Therefore, millions of illegal immigrants are slated to receive $1,400 direct payments. The organization estimated on Monday that at least 2.1 million aliens will be qualified to receive the third series of stimulus aid wired directly into their accounts, reported The Sun.

They involve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status recipients. Also, according to the analysis, Social Security numbers to other illegal immigrants and US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued 882,000 work authorizations in the fiscal year 2020, reported The Epoch Times.

According to research director Steven Camarota, who also authored the analysis, "There is simply no question that millions of illegal immigrants will receive billions of dollars in coronavirus relief checks." He added this underscores a more disturbing fact that illegal immigrants are being issued Social Security numbers in large numbers. He said that this is a clear indication that the United States is not serious regarding enforcing its immigration laws.

Camarota also stated that the number could be twice as high as what he is foretelling based on analysis of Social Security Administration information. Democrats have claimed illegal immigrants could not receive stimulus checks under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan because they don't have an SSN.

Illegal immigrants include asylum applicants, as well as individuals applying for adjustment of status and suspension of deportation, among a number of categories. Camarota noted that not included in the numbers are the 1.8 million illegal immigrants that the Social Security Administration has estimated use Social Security numbers that do not match their names.

The United States is only just now getting a restricted look at the southern US border's conditions as migrants rush to cross the border under the media-furtive Biden administration's relaxed new immigration. Newly released photos of children crowded into cramped corners have emerged.

Also, according to data cited by Camarota, numerous federal programs provide them to upwards of 2.65 million aliens, and over 700,000 illegal immigrants use SSNs and stolen identities. Based on income data, merely 2.1 million of those illegal aliens and their 1.1 million US-born children are eligible for the income limits that outline the package.

