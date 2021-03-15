The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)' "Get My Payment" tool designated to track the new series of $1,400 stimulus check is now live. A third series of stimulus payments was included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a number of Americans could start seeing the payments be transferred to their bank accounts this weekend.

'Get My Payment' Tool

However, a number of Americans remarked their government checks were deposited in the wrong bank accounts this weekend. This forced many of them to wait longer for the direly needed financial aid upon grappling financially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Such taxpayers were surprised to witness that the last four digits of their bank account numbers were incorrect upon checking their payment status on the IRS website. This is an issue that transpired during the first two series of stimulus checks when technical glitches from third-party tax preparers prompted delays for many filers.

The IRS turned on its online payment tracker tool one day earlier than anticipated in order to help you see the current status of your payment of up to $1,400. The tool can be quite tricky to decode at times, reported CNET.

Third Stimulus Checks To Be Received Starting This Weekend





Frustration with the IRS "Get My Payment" portal has been mounting since the IRS released the tool the previous week. Many Americans who are eligible for a stimulus check cannot access the system to check on the status of their check and/or provide the information required to get an electronic payment, reported Kiplinger.

The tool is set to go online today. Almost 160 million American households will be sent some $400 billion in stimulus checks, helping people who are earning up to $75,000 yearly and couples up to $150,000. However, the IRS' Get My Payment tool already went live on Sunday. Some people might have seen a message indicating, "Payment Status Not Available."

According to the IRS, you need not be alarmed. The Get My Payment application will indicate "Payment Status Not Available" for the following reasons:

The IRS does not have adequate information to issue you a payment.

Your payment has not been processed yet.

You are not qualified for a stimulus check.

The payments will not all go out at simultaneously. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS will possibly receive the money first. It will be directly deposited into their accounts while others could receive prepaid debit cards or paper checks in the mail, reported ABC 7

The IRS will be releasing the stimulus check payments this year. People should check Get My Payment from time to time. According to officials at the Treasury Department and IRS on Friday, processing of the third round of stimulus payments has already commenced. It has the aim of having the first payments begin showing up in bank accounts this weekend.

The tool is an updated version of the popular tool United States citizens used to track their first- and second-round stimulus checks' status. Third Stimulus Check: IRS To Start Sending Them Within Days

