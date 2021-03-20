The Democrat Party warned a Federal Judge is threatening press freedom. He mentioned that Democrats are pushing their agenda by creating a partisan bias against Republicans.

Democrats have been using the press to promote their agenda and mask their insufficiencies. They have prevented major stories that could have derailed their plans from getting published.

Democrat party will silence a free press.

This week a federal judge raised concerns that a Democrat-controlled press is coming soon. One sign is a bias against Republicans in issues that are not in their favor. He added the Democrats have long set the stage for media control, reported the Epoch Times.

According to D.C. Circuit Court Judge Laurence Silberman, he deems the DEMs a danger to a free press. He cited the case of New York Times v. Sullivan in 1964 as an important cause. The supreme court decided in the NYT's favor that shielded media from lawsuits since.

Appointed by Ronald Reagan, who said the decision set the stage to repeal Democracy, the current supreme court should reverse it. He fears events happening now, and the Democrats' bluster is a bad sign.

He said that Democrat control would eliminate the free press; that is dangerous on all counts. The Democrat party controlling the press is against American democracy that allegedly allows the DEMs view only. The press is controlled to say what the DEMs want is tied to Big Tech and media economics.

Democrat-leaning papers

Democrats and big media have allegedly colluded to censure and control news. Silberman said it incudes the party itself and individuals. But the trend can be traced to the seventies, he added. Several major publications like the New York Times (NYT) and Washington Post (WaPo) allegedly express against GOP viewpoints.

The Wall Street Journal is biased to Democrat opinions like the WaPo and the NYT. More publications like the Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, and Boston Globe align are DEMS oriented. So much that most network and cable networks are co-opted by anti-GOP, including the National Public Radio.

News outlets declined to comment when asked for one. Especially this issue concerning the free press.

The judge mentions how Big Tech makes it easier for the DEMS to reach people and peddles influence. One is the Twitter stunting of the Hunter Biden article of the New York Post, a bombshell that was controlled. President Joe Biden's son had much information about Burisma and the Ukraine affair.

Big Media and their CEOs like Jack Dorsey just got a slap on the wrist. He claimed it was a mistake, but there were doubts. Big Media kept out big stories that would have changed voter's minds in the 2020 elections.

Silberman said that the involvement of then VP-Joe Biden and Hunter's complicity was allegedly covered up.

The news bias allows the manipulation of the reports that got buried instead. Fox News is under attack by forces aligned to Democrats.

Despite the Democrat Party and attempt to silence conservatives, smaller online networks are fighting back. But, the DEMS tried to use unconstitutional means to silence them. The judge said that the First Amendment guarantees a free press, but DEMs disagree.

