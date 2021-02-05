Facebook blocks the second amendment group without any warning. Lately, big tech has been censoring conservatives acting and judging what is right or wrong.

The social media platform has been censoring and not explaining why specific pages are targeted. One can assume or allege FB is removing a venue for communication. Much like what they did to Trump.

Freedom of speech is under siege

Another episode of censorship has occurred, and this time it is a second amendment organization on the platform. The group's head told that FB did not explain why their page was taken down, reported The Epoch Times.

According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), their page was taken down last Tuesday. No warning was given, but they went offline.

The president of the group, Philip Van Cleave, narrated via email. He remarked that they just found out their page was gone. He complained that FB did not give any specific reason why they did it.

When reached for comment, FB did not answer any questions. But the platform's spokesperson said to the Washington Free Beacon it was done fairly, yet nothing was cited in detail. The representative added the page would not be republished.

Attempts to see the scrubbed page was done, but the content was not viewable. One thing is that the page was not forewarned, or an attempt to warn the administrators to polish content was not made.

Facebook made a statement regarding it. It usually occurs on the page as the owner shares it with a small number of people. Another is altering who can see the content, or FB has deleted it.

Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) is a victim of left-wing politics

One reason why the page was made is to keep the majority of its gun owner member abreast of any new laws, legislative proposals, and anything that dealt with Virginia gun rights, said Van Cleave. He added they were a peaceful organization that held rallies at the General Assembly for 18 years in the state.

Adding there wasn't any pernicious except the banning of the platform.

Their page and organizers helped arrange a caravan of 1,000 cars that drove to Richmond, with banners about the second amendment. He noted that violence never happened in any of their gatherings and neither any arrests.

Van Cleave said outright pure political reasons struck their organization of conservatives who were law-abiding. Facebook and other media platforms are cracking down on who they want. Even rules were arbitrary for them.

Whatever is said about the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), they moderated and followed the media platform's rules. But they just ignored free speech and wanted to shut down the page, said the VCDL president.

Facebook is controlling content and banning free speech

The platform has banned many people who dissented, calling the 2020 elections a sham and still kicking out conservative users. About 78,000 were kicked out for their anti-views because of alleged arbitrary policy violations. They even banned Trump as a political measure to limit his reach.

Reportedly pressure from DEMS to limit the information of conservatives who are against them is in place. Only opinions favorable to them are preferred and suspect users of signaling threats via the medium.

Facebook blocks the second amendment group from a simple act, informing that it shortens free speech and gets backlash because of it.

