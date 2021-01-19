A video showing a Twitter senior executive talking about censoring users and controlling content is released. It shows how big tech media has decided to determine what is right or wrong.

Big tech just had a fumble as an undercover video that is indicative of these firms to control public opinion without answering to no one.

A bombshell hit the internet last Monday, as an undercover video showed a Twitter senior executive discussing moves that concern censorship. The social media company said it would ramp up activities to ban or limit what users can post on their platform, reported NTD.

The Twitter Executive Vijaya Gadde, who handles Twitter's legal, policy, and trust & safety lead, said in the video these statements. She specifically mentions the occurrence of violence as misinformation or underlines meaning in speech. This is her view that Twitter comes in with super censorship defined by them, not their users. Coincidentally the footage is dated January 8, which went before the banning of Trump's account.

Both Gadde and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said they got a letter from the social media platform employees. However, the choice to reverse the banning to lessen an already explosive explanation. Trump's ban caused much tension; even world leaders had called it an attack on freedom of speech.

The Twitter executive added that it is helpful, and some are okay with the banning of Trump. Unlike Prior statements about his tweet, she contrasted it by saying that there were also messages of reconciliation and peaceful protest. But, talking about censoring users is inevitable.

On a later date, Trump was banned for life on the platform that day; they censored him for alleged violations. Though some reports contested his speech's content on January 6, he did not incite the incident as alleged.

The platform accused him of violating the company's glorification of violence policy. But, Trump fired back and called the move a collaboration with the DEMS to stifle free speech. For four years, the democrat has opposed his administration.

According to watchdog group Project Veritas, who exposed the internet call demonstrated how far Gadde wants to limit and censor the content. Using tools and means to determine posts that are deemed violative of the rules.

Adding that increase censorship and control using the civic integrity policy and labels that shut down engagements and share flagged posts. They are defined as potentially inflammatory content like fake elections, fraud, stealing elections, and anything that questioned Trump's opponent's win.

She added that the platform would be more aggressive and become more than simple censorship. All accounts that question the current state of events and conspiracy theories are all suspended immediately.

About three days after the statement, the takedown of over 70,000 accounts included QAnon and other accounts, were scrubbed in one sweep with pedophiles.

The new video by Project Veritas, previously Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is focused on Gadde now.

No response has been given by the big tech media company, and was not answering since the request.

Dorsey said that banning Trump is because he has power over the global conversation. The same can be said of Twitter and talking about censoring users.

