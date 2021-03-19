Among the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings, Delaina Yaun and her husband went to Young's Asian Massage, a spa in Acworth, Georgia on Tuesday. Then a man gunned inside the establishment.

Who are the Victims of the Atlanta Spa Shootings?

According to Dana Toole, Yaun's sister, "They just went to go have some time alone, husband and wife. Just time together. Unfortunately, it went bad. It went bad real fast," reported CNN.

Eight people were murdered in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday. Six of them were Asian women.

On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department identified four of the victims. All four were gunned at Young's Asian Massage in the northern suburb of Atlanta. This was the first shooting location.

On Thursday night in Cherokee County, on the site of the initial shootings, the community held a vigil to pay tribute to individuals who died. An increasing number of signs and flowers blocked Young's Asian Massage's front door, reported GPB.

The list of the Atlanta victims are as follows: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was wounded in the shooting and is in stable condition.

Four other victims at the Atlanta spas were identified on Friday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. The victims are Hyun Grant, 51; Soon C. Park, 74; Yong A. Yue, 63, and Suncha Kim, 69.

Yaun's husband survived the incident, but she was fatally gunned. Toole described Yaun as a family-oriented person.

Hernandez-Ortiz was apparently making his way to a money-exchange business next to the massage parlor when the gunning started. He called his wife, Flor Gonzalez, moments following being shot and crying out for help.

In the vigil held to honor the victims, Brittany Bengert started the ceremony with a request. She asked the guests to light their candles. A few dozen people were present, with some clutching signs that said, "Disarm Hate" and some holding candles.

Park Hyeon Jeong and Julie Park were among the four people shot at Atlanta's Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa. Theur names have been shared widely by netizens on Twitter, including Jenny Han and Padma Lakshmi. However, the Atlanta Police Department has yet to confirm their identities.

Hyun Jung Grant was also among people killed at Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta, Randy Park, her son, described her as a single mother who provided for him and his brother.

Police officials arrested a 21-year-old white man reponsible for the case. He was indentified as Robert Aaron Long.

Forty-nine-year-old Tan of Kennesaw, Georgia, was a licensed massage therapist. She also owned Young's Asian Massage, where the initial shooting transpired.

Bengert stated in the ceremony, "Let us show these families, our neighbors, that we are here for them. We hold them in our hearts and remember the beautiful souls lost." Feng, Yaun, Paul Andre Michels and the business owner, Xiaojie Tan, reported Insider.

Hernandez-Ortiz was also killed at Young's Asian Massage in Acworth. She is the mere survivor of the Tuesday shooting.

