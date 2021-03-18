Psaki did not clearly answer access to Border Facilities despite getting hammered by several reporters. The White House claims transparency, but it's the opposite.

One of the toughest jobs to do in the White House is to be the press secretary, especially now. With so many questions but no answers for them, the border issues are giving the Biden administration a black eye.

Access to Border Facilities not GRANTED

The Biden administration is dragging one leg when it comes to transparency. They stress they are committed to it at each press conference held. However, there has been no attempt to provide reporters a time and venue they can go to. The White House has a credibility problem now, reported Epoch Times.

Requests to see firsthand the holder centers for immigrant has not been approved. The border policy has been the subject of controversy with Biden, not insight. It pushed the press to force a solo press conference without Psaki sidestepping the issue.

Trump's policies are reversed

Biden's open border policy has been disastrous for US Border patrol dealing with a surge. Illegals from adults and minors are making the trip because Biden invited them. Reporters see a story in the child migrants and want to see what is happening. The GOP echoes concern over the crisis at the border that affects U.S. security.

Despite the question of access to border facilities, they were met by silence. Psaki ignores their inquires that indicate the opposite. During Trump's time, McEnany filled the press in on all policies.

Psaki answered during a White House press last Wednesday, and they were committed to getting it done. But that was contradictory to what was said about the border crisis earlier.

Efforts are getting done by the administration with all essential services to make the press request feasible. They see the facilities, but they are not bothered by the illegals billeted in these facilities-especially the COVID protocols to prevent spreading the disease.

Psaki, barraged by questions, like keeping under wraps what the facilities are, repeated that they are not keeping things hidden from the press.

Several reporters were denied access to Border Patrol ride-along by their agents. Psaki said she'd come back to the reporter's questions. Later she added that the press could address the Department of Homeland Security about access. Ironically this was odd as the White House defers a decision that Biden can decide on.

He was quick to repeal Trump's border and energy policies. It should be easy to decide for him. Recently, illegal migrants were tagged by the cartels and handlers, as the Epoch Times reported.

Biden took away policies that kept the U.S. border secure but ruined it with his orders. GOP lawmakers had called him out in the Senate and the House, and even his own Democrats. The border has been in chaos after it was advised not to end Trump-era policies.

Still, Psaki defended the disaster at the border that could have been avoided. Access to border facilities should be decided on soon. People want to know what is happening.





