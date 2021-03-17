The Biden solo conference after being criticized for hiding is about to happen. The White House made a date definite after having been called out.

Biden Press Conference on his 64th Day

The press has been pushing for Biden's press conference for a while, but the White House has made excuses. This time the date to settle doubts if Biden can do it has been set.

Biden will meet the press alone and solo on Thursday the 25th, as announced last Tuesday by the White House press secretary, reported the Epoch Times. He has avoided extensive press conferences that were noticed by the media.

Many in the media have asked why he's been unreachable for comments. Psaki instead said that Biden has other things to do. He has been taking several questions a day, according to a video.

The business of government is informing people what the presidents thought are. Biden's avoidance of the press was in the full show when he was asked a question. A visit to Jenks & Son, when a border question was thrown at him, was ignored. Watch the video.

Many say that Biden is avoiding one-on-one with the press that is standard for all presidents. Donald Trump had one earlier and took time to let the press know his thoughts. Biden has been questioning his controversial orders, with the longest silence after the inauguration.

The scheduled Biden solo conference will be on the 64th day of his administration. Allegations that he takes chosen questions and reads off the teleprompter have been reported.

Ranchers to Biden: 'Do the Right Thing' about Mexico Border

Biden's record, when compared to 15 earlier presidents, was the longest. President Trump had his on the 27th day during his term. Obama had his on the 20th day of office in the first term. Compared to his predecessors, the new president has not fulfilled expectations.

Tallying all the two months in office with several 'short question-and-answer conferences and brief answers were called significant. It is contrary to Trump conferences that were unscripted and often problematic for his writers and teleprompter operators.

Psaki added he took questions several times a day to explain stating he was ready to answer questions about the events.

She said that the pandemic was occupying his concern for the day today. She used this explanation to account for his unavailability, which had several reactions.

This answer had many people puzzled why the pandemic was too important when other serious challenges like the border and energy policy get the flak.

Seen as a reaction after the media wanted answers for the problems and issues present. The media wants to kn0w what he thinks of the issues. Pressuring Psaki after a first primetime address last March 11, but no questions.

Brett Bruen a who did Obama's global engagement, said that absent Biden would regret. Presidents should interact, not g0 behind, and avoid the press. It is a no-no with consequences for the administration.

Bruen added that Biden says the press is important to broadcast an agenda. Access and transparency are important, but the president is nowhere to be. This is a big negative for the administration.

After the Kayleigh McEnany video comment about the no Biden solo conference recently, his schedule one coming up is a big deal; for sure, it will not be like White House@45.

Also from HNGN

Reporters Demand Date for Solo Biden Press Conference, Psaki Stalls Them with no Exact Time

Migrants at the US-Mexico Border Wear Shirts Pleading Biden to Allow Entry into the US.



Top ICE Officials Say Flooding Migrants Might be Exploited by Criminals

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.