During a southern border tour, House Republicans reported that the Biden administration's border policies had prompted cartel profits on solo children. Biden's border policies accelerate the smuggling of adults from all over the world, including those with links to terrorism, as per the House Republicans.

Biden's reversal of Trump's border ban increases cartel profits

The international cartels are "masterfully" manipulating the border, a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, John Katko, a former federal prosecutor who served in El Paso, said. It owes to an easing of Trump-era border limits that prohibited citizens from seeking refuge at the border. Also, it barred anyone from being welcomed into the U.S., Washington Examiner reported.

The names or affiliations of adults apprehended at the border by Border Patrol officers are kept confidential. Besides, the department has regularly detained people from more than 90 countries each year. McCarthy and a group of Republican colleagues traveled to West Texas earlier in the day. They visited a new $48 million Border Patrol facility constructed last year. The facility accommodates migrant families after families overrun the region's Border Patrol agents during the 2019 humanitarian crisis.

President Joe Biden's decision to reverse former President Donald Trump's strategy of turning away unaccompanied migrant children has given smugglers more control in providing families safe passage for their children, as per Newsweek. Smugglers can take advantage of the chaos while the government reworks the nation's border policies, according to Tom Wong, founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego.

Immigration crisis at the border getting away from Biden

The border problem is reaching a breaking point, and Republican members of Congress and advocates fear it will spread to any country corner. Jessica Vaughn of the conservative Center for Immigration Studies told the Boston Herald Monday, "It's almost the biggest news out there, and it's the biggest story Joe Biden doesn't want us to notice."

She spoke on the same day that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Congress members paid a Texas border visit. Following increased crossing rates at the U.S.-Mexico border, including thousands of migrant children traveling without their parents, a 13-member Republican congressional delegation went to El Paso.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a press conference that the current administration's presidential border policies triggered the situation. The same question was posed by Vaughn, who added that whether you liked or opposed Trump, his policies helped regulate the surge of immigrants at the southern border. "President Biden should be standing firm and restoring measures introduced by the Trump administration," she added, noting that forcing immigrants to stay in Mexico until their immigration appeal is settled was a positive first step.

The lawmakers' comments came only two days after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been ordered to assist border authorities in securely processing and transferring migrant children who cross the border without their parents.

According to the most recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, border agents reported more than 100,000 border crossings in February, including 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children.

