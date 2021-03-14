Nancy Pelosi pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, as the House Speaker emphasized that he is to blame for the ongoing crisis at the border, in an appearance in ABC News' 'This Week' on Sunday.

Nancy Pelosi stated that the current situation is a humanitarian challenge to all of them. The House Speaker also pointed out that what the administration inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working hard to correct it.

According to Fox News, the announcement made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the latest correction done by the Biden administration. The correction includes a government-wide effort in housing migrant children with the support coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as the numbers are rising.

In addition, the speaker also confirmed that there are close to 600 up to 700 additional migrant children currently moving in the direction of the southern border, which triggered the directive of the president in sending FEMA. Based on Biden's order, FEMA will be facilitating the transfer of kids from border care facilities and into safe homes.

Also, Nancy Pelosi mentioned again that it is a transition from what was wrong before to what is right. She also added that Biden's administration is attempting to uphold the United States Refugee Resettlement Program's standards by putting in place a system that accommodates and respects it while ridding the nation of what the administration considers the cruel approach of the former president.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the number of unaccompanied children and family units in custody has tripled, and there were more than 100,000 migrant encounters in February alone. The sudden rise came after Biden's inauguration and his first executive order halting the southern border wall's construction.

On the other hand, last week, former President Donald Trump confounded President Biden's handling of the border crisis. Trump stated that the U.S. is being destroyed by the latest surge of illegal migrants at the border.

In his statement released on Tuesday, Trump emphasized that under his watch, and because of his border policy, the U.S.-Mexico border was in great shape and stronger, safer, and more secure than the situation with previous administrations. He also added that the border wall construction would have easily been completed if not for Democrats who are stalling the project, New York Post reported.

The former president also wrote in his statement that his administration had ended catch-and-release, crippled vicious smugglers, shut down asylum fraud, human traffickers, and drug dealers. Trump also shared that the Wall, despite the delays made by Democrats, would have easily been finished by now and working magnificently.

The former president also concluded that the United States is being destroyed at the Southern border. Trump also added that it is a terrible thing to see for him, especially if they can do something about it, Space Coast Daily reported.

