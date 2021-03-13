NY senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are calling for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

According to the two Democratic U.S. senators from New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign after claims of sexual assault by six women.

NY Senators urged Governor Cuomo to resign

In a joint statement, Schumer and Gillibrand said Cuomo "should resign." The senators praised the women for coming forward with their "strong accusations of abuse and misconduct," saying that confronting and addressing the COVID crisis takes sure and consistent leadership.

The senators said it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governance partners and the people of New York, calling their accusations "credible." The argument is the clearest indication that Cuomo has lost the support of New York's influential Democratic officials. A majority of the state's congressional delegation had called for him to resign earlier in the day, finding the accusations against him "alarming," Business Insider via MSN reported.

Cuomo has denied the accusations and reiterated that he would not resign on Friday. Meanwhile, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Thursday that he had authorized an impeachment process. The state's attorney general is also conducting an official investigation.

Cuomo's top aide tried to discredit sexual harassment accuser

According to recent news, Governor Cuomo's top aide reportedly coordinated an attempt to dig up dirt on his first victim after she made sexual harassment accusations against him in December.

Wall Street Journal reported that the governor's office contacted at least six former employees to see if they had contact with the accuser, Lindsay Boylan, and sought to find evidence to dismiss her in an intimidating way.

According to The Journal, the research was ordered by Melissa DeRosa, the governor's top aide who is currently investigating the COVID nursing home deaths scandal.

Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, first claimed on Twitter in December that he had sexually assaulted her and then detailed her accusations and encounter with the governor in a Medium post in late February.

Between 2015 and 2018, Boylan worked as an economic advisor for the Cuomo government. Cuomo reportedly attempted to kiss her on the lips in his office and suggested they play strip poker during a 2017 flight. Boylan spoke out this week about the online abuse she's endured since coming forward with her allegations, Daily Mail reported.

Cuomo Questions Accusers' Motives

Governor Cuomo has no intention to resign in the wake of mounting sexual assault charges, and while he acknowledged that people have the right to speak out, he still believes the truth must be said. After six women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, more than a dozen Congress members from New York demanded that he resign, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Cuomo denied engaging in the actions he is accused of or even purposely making others feel embarrassed. Accusations vary from uncomfortable poses in pictures to groping.

On Thursday, Governor Cuomo said in a press conference that he would not speculate on people's motives, but he can tell that there are many based on the allegations. It is the reason why facts should prevail before making a decision.

He went on to say that what is being said "simply did not happen" and advised people to wait for the results of two separate investigations before forming an opinion. State officials are considering impeachment hearings against the governor, and influential federal lawmakers, including Senators Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have welcomed calls for him to resign.

Nadler said it is "impossible for him to try to rule at this stage" given the allegations against Cuomo and his response. Cuomo did not mention any lawmakers by name, but he described politicians concluding without understanding "a single detail" as "reckless and risky."

