Indian Air Force has bought other planes from European nations. The US is offering the F-15EX and F-21 for its air defense.

The IAF is on a buying spree for new fighters to join their Dassault Rafales, offering the more recent versions of the F-16V (called F-21) or the missile truck F-15EX. Very few countries have this chance for top-grade fighters.

Background

India produced and developed the 4th-gen LCA Tejas Fighters as support for its recent acquisitions. It might not be enough as the F-series of American fighters has a good record worldwide.

The country has also moved forward with the development of its indigenous fourth-generation LCA Tejas fighters, which are expected to support the Rafales in carrying out future missions. When facing China and Pakistan, more tried and tested fighter will better their chances, reported Eurasian times.

The F-15EX and F-21 fighters answer the India defense MMRCA 2.0 contract that outlines requirements for multi-role fighters. Competing against offering from 4++ and 4th-gen aircraft from other nations. India is one of the nations with the need for air superiority fighters in its arsenal.

F-15EX

Boeing permitted to sell Indian Air Force the F-15EX; the EX is the latest heavy fighter from the F-15 line. It was developed from earlier versions and had all the equipment needed as a high-performance, all-weather attack fighter.

Born in 1967 and developed since to become one of the best fighters built for air-to-air engagements. Still in use with many air forces for their reliability and combat record that is still undefeated.

India has been buying the Apache AH-64 attack chopper and Chinook dual rotor heavy lift. Nations like Israel, Japan, and Saudi Arabia are still really on the old plane, which can pace even newer fighters.

Admittedly, these brand-new F-15 and F-16 variants are still considered for the MMRCA contract with another fighter; even the F-18 Horner is included. The inclusion of the IAF contract shows they are still on par with their competitors.

F-21

Another company Lockheed Martin is pushing its F-21 as another option for the MMRCA contract. Their inclusion with Boeing shows their offering as on-par with world-class jet fighters to add to the IAF. According to the company, the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor's added equipment in the 4th-gen fighter are with some 5th gen components.

If India chooses the F-21, that will transfer the technology to make the F-21 an 'India exclusive' combining Lockheed Martin and Tata group in one big technology bought from American fighter technology. The potential for a high technology industry for many jobs and opportunities is possible. Also, the maker of the F-21 will make it cheaper for New Delhi if a deal is inked. F-21s will have the longest service life per plane for cost-effectiveness, about 12,000 flight hours.

Refueling options for the F-21 includes the probe/drogue and boom capability, vital to the IAF with Tejas and Rafales. It is equipped with Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs) and can stay in flight longer are good characteristics.

Why get them?

The F-15EX has long-range and can operate in the Ladakh region to attack China and Pakistan. It can reach Mach 2.5 and do air defense and strike missions. Whatever the Indian Air Force pick, it will improve their warfighting capacity.

