After the request from the Capitol for police assistance, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin granted the National Guard troops extension at the United States Capitol until May 28.

Pentagon Extends National Guard Deployment

According to Fox News, around 2,300 guardsmen will continue serving at the Capitol, which is a security force reduced by more than half from the current 5,000 troops assigned in Washington, D.C. The extension of more than two months aims to assist the security concerns in the seat of Democracy.

On Tuesday night, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby shared that the decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of the potential impact on readiness. He also added that the extended period is intended for officials to work with the US Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow.

This follows the Jan 6 Capitol siege, wherein supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the capitol which resulted to the death of five individuals. The attack prompted the deployment of 25,000 National Guardsmen to Washington in order to provide increased security through the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In addition, the number of deployed troops in the area was gradually reduced with the intention of removing all of the guardsmen by the middle of March. However, a source shared that last month it was naive to think that in the middle of March the troops would go away.

Moreover, the Pentagon could not confirm whether there was any potential risk that needs the National Guard troops extension or remain permanently at the US Capitol. Also, Kirby mentioned on Tuesday that he thinks no one can answer the question right now.

Meanwhile, numerous lawmakers remained concerned regarding the online threats made by QAnon supporters, who claimed that Donald Trump would again rise to power on March 4, the date of the original Inauguration Day before it was changed to January 20 in 1937. Others have also called for improved conditions at the Capitol and for troops to be sent home.

In a letter written by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, he stated that the troops have proudly answered the call and served the country. He also emphasized that the troops do not demand a five-star resort or expensive food, but they also deserve meals that are safe to consume.

The statement of Bergman regarding the meals came after he received reports of 50 service members having gastrointestinal issues due to inadequate food in their deployment. He also added that it is time to get the troops in their families.

The request for National Guard troops extension by the Capitol Police was met with push, as some governors in numerous states refused in prolonging the deployment of their troops in Washington, D.C. The guardsmen who will be retained in their posts at the capitol will come from various states across the US, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officials from the Pentagon told lawmakers last month that they did not believe a threat to the Capitol persisted. Robert Salesses, the acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security testified that they are obviously working with their law enforcement partners in determining the threat as it continues to evolve, Military Times reported.





