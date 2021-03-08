The UN chief has urged the release of trapped protesters in Myanmar. As hundreds of peaceful anti-coup protesters have been cornered by the security forces of Myanmar in apartment buildings in Yangon, the United Nations secretary-general urged the release of trapped protesters without any additional arrests and violence.

The UN chief emphasized the release of the trapped protesters because of the turmoil that started in the February 1 coup that ousted the democratic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, of the southeast Asian country and triggered protests across the country against the junta.

Based on the latest reports, the police and the military have responded more brutally in their encounters with the demonstrators. Not less than 50 individuals have already been killed, and 1,800 people have been arrested.

According to The Guardian, the UN rights office stated that late Monday night, an estimated 200 protesters were blocked by security forces from leaving a four-street area in Sanchaung township in the largest city of Myanmar, Yangon. The reports also stated that security forces were executing door-to-door searches for those who had sought shelter in the homes of sympathetic strangers.

The news quickly spread on different platforms on social media, prompting other individuals in other neighboring streets to show solidarity and hope as the pressure on the trapped protesters continues. Other people in numerous streets also constructed makeshift barricades to avoid the mobility of the military vehicles.

António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, was following the developments very closely, specifically in the township wherein hundreds of trapped protesters have been blocked inside residential apartment complexes for hours based on the spokesperson of the secretary-general, Stéphane Dujarric.

Sharp, loud bangs could be heard coming from the area, but it is unclear whether the sounds were caused by stun grenades or gunfire. In a Facebook Live stream, repeated screaming can also be heard in the background.

One of the activists, Maung Saungkha, tweeted after escaping from Sanchaung that the police and soldiers still blocked around 200 young protesters. The local and international community need to help the trapped protesters, according to Saungkha, Rappler reported.

Another UN rights office spokesperson, Liz Throssell, stated that around 10 p.m., the police started shooting and making arrests. But it is still not clear whether they were arresting the trapped protesters or the newly-arrived demonstrators.

The embassies in Yangon and the UN, including those of the United States and Britain, urged security forces to free the trapped protesters. The U.S. embassy also released a statement calling the security forces to withdraw and allow people to go home safely. There is heightened tension caused by forces surrounding Kyun Taw Road in Sanchaung Township in Yangon.

There had been no reports of clashes between the police and the protesters during the night. Still, the security forces chased crowds, harassing residents who watched from windows and firing stun grenades. Reports of injuries from rubber bullets were also present, Inquirer.net reported.

António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, called for maximum restraint and everyone's safe release without any violence or arrests. Many of those trapped are women who were just peacefully marching as they commemorate International Women's Day, Dujarric told reporters on behalf of the UN chief.

