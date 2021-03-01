Since the February 1 military coup, Myanmar saw its deadliest day as the United Nations confirmed that at least 18 protesters were killed in a stark escalation of violence to quell persistent demonstrations against the rule of the military.

18 Protesters Die on Myanmar's Deadliest Day

According to Bloomberg, Ravina Shamdasani, the UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, shared that aside from the 18 protesters who were killed, more than 30 other individuals were wounded when soldiers and police fired live ammunition into crowds in six cities around Myanmar. But the government of Myanmar reported that only 12 individuals had died.

The United States previously announced sanctions that targeted the military leaders of Myanmar. It also called for a return to democracy in the nation, signaling that it plans to respond with further measures.

The national security adviser of United States President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, mentioned that they are already preparing additional action in imposing further costs on those individuals who are responsible for the latest outbreak of violence and the coup recently. He also added that they will have more to share in the upcoming days.

The rising number in the death toll may also increase pressure on numerous governments around the world to take more action against the generals of Myanmar who refused to recognize the landslide election victory of the political party of Aung San Suu Kyi in November.

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, shared that the shooting against the unarmed citizens showed that the security forces have blatant disregard for international law and must be held accountable. He also added that the display of violence will not give legitimacy to the illegal overthrowing of the democratically-elected administration, Hindustan Times reported.

Read Also: Biden Urges Senate to Waste No Time and Quickly Pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

Before the incident this weekend, three protesters died among hundreds of thousands that have protested almost daily across the country. But weeks after the February 1 coup, the country has become increasingly ungovernable as more individuals are joining the protest in the streets, which left medical facilities understaffed, containers stacked up at ports, and ATMs running out of cash.

The UN Human Rights Office stated that more than 1,000 individuals had been arbitrarily arrested since the military coup. However, the Myanmar Police Force released a report stating that only 571 protesters had been detained in 11 provinces in the country.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry of Myanmar reiterated that the Military Coup was constitutional and stated that some of the foreign countries were wrongly misinterpreting it as a coup, and also the anti-dictatorship protests. The Foreign Ministry added that the government was ensuring the military's minimal use of force to avoid any violent crackdown, Chicago Tribune reported.

A day before, the junta had fired Kyaw Moe Tun, the UN envoy of Myanmar, after he urged the international community not to accept the military regime, and instead recognize the results of the November general election. On Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said that he failed to follow the order of the state and its instructions. They also accused him of committing treason.

Related Article: China Apologizes for Unnecessary Invasive COVID-19 Anal Swab Tests on US Diplomats

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.