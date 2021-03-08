Attorneys representing three job applicants and a manager who say Facebook discriminated against them said that a U.S. department investigating the company for racial bias in hiring and promotions had labeled the investigation as "systemic."

Facebook is under investigation

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) believes that corporate practices lead to systematic inequality in a "systemic" investigation. Last July, Facebook operations program manager Oscar Veneszee Jr. and two rejected applicants filed a complaint with the EEOC. A third rejected applicant entered the lawsuit in December.

Facebook is accused of discriminating against Black applicants and staff by focusing on biased assessments and reinforcing problematic racial stereotypes. The EEOC's investigation has not been publicly announced as per Business Insider.

The EEOC has not filed any charges against Facebook. Its investigation, which may take months longer, does not uncover any wrongdoing. The agency did not respond to a request for comment. Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone refused to comment on the investigation's status or particular charges but said that "it is important to have a respectful and secure working atmosphere for all staff."

Read also: Facebook Steps Down from Australia News Ban After Law Compromise

According to Reuters, the EEOC has designated the investigation as "systemic," implying a suspicion that widespread discrimination within Facebook is aided by company policy. By identifying this case as such, the U.S. department retains the authority to investigate further by reviewing business records and deciding if a complaint on behalf of workers can be filed against the contractor.

The EEOC's probe could take months and provide nothing significant enough to justify further punishment. This complaint, however, shows concern at Facebook. Oscar Veneszee Jr. told NPR, "We have a Black people issue. We've set targets to expand diversity at the firm, but we haven't succeeded in creating a community that attracts, develops, and retains Black employees."

Read also: Facebook Announces Lifting of Ban on Political Ads, Follows Google Just a Week Later

Facebook falls short of employees

Facebook's 2020 diversity survey indicated the company is already far short of the target of making half of the employees from underrepresented communities by 2024, COMPLEX via Yahoo reported. According to NPR, Black people make up just under 4 percent of Facebook's existing U.S. workforce.

Veneszee, one of the few Black staff at Facebook, said his manager had praised him for his performance but that he has never earned an evaluation that will lead to a promotion. Veneszee has been with Facebook since 2017 and believes that his lack of advancement has stopped him from receiving "tens of thousands of dollars more," as well as a larger bonus and stock options.

Read also: YouTube CEO to Restore Trump Channel Only if Risk of Violence Decreases

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.