Saudi Officials say that Houthi rebels claimed a failed drone attack. The facility is one of the biggest oil shipping ports that was saved by the foiled attack.

Just barely more than a month or less after the Trump administration, the Middle East situation has changed. Allies in the middle east don't have the same confidence in the new administration.

According to an official in the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the failed attempt to attack an oil facility. One of their oil tanks was targeted by a drone in the Ras Tanura Port, but was intercepted before doing any damage, reported Epoch Times.

The Houthi rebels were taken out of the list of terrorist organizations on Washington's blacklist. However, this move was opposed by Mike Pompeo, who said they had Iran links and attacked Aden. Biden chooses to ignore that Iran is one of the adversary nations where diplomacy never won over.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most important oil producers globally, and its facilities have been the target of terrorists. The Trump administration had headway to middle eastern diplomacy and sponsored the Abraham accords.

According to a Ministry of Energy spokesman, the petroleum tank farm in Ras Tanura Port is one of the world's largest. This makes them definite targets for the Houthis, who are intent on mayhem and terror. Sources say the armed drone attack came from the direction of the sea, said the state-run SPA. More terroristic organizations are taking advantage of the fact the United States has a different leader.

Last Sunday, the Yemeni Houthi rebels declared they conducted the failed drone attack on the Saudi oil facility with other KSA attacks. Claims of the rebels were not verified yet, but the threat exists on Saudi oil. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea mentioned that the attack involved 14 armed drones and eight ballistic missiles. The Yemen rebels called it an operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis called the attack an attempt to disrupt the supply of global oil and assault on its trade-an official statement from the KSA Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the Houthis claim.

Al-Maliki said that the Ministry of Energy's statement about the thwarted attack on the Petroleum Tank Farms in Ras Tanura Port in the eastern province was confirmed. He also verified the drone's claimed launched from the sea, which targeted Aramco facilities in Dhahran.

He condemned the rebels for attacking the security of oil supplies for the world and global economy. He added that the terrorist doesn't only want to compromise Saudi Arabia but the world too. Al-Malikim said the rebels' drone was destroyed before it reached its intended target.

For good measure, the Houthis decided to fire a ballistic missile at the Aramco oil facility in Dhahran. Anti-missile defenses blocked it before it hit the facility. Defenses shot down the rocket before it hit, but the debris fell close to civilians and civilian objects, according to the US embassy, that informed Americans of possible missile and drone attack in the vicinity of Dhahran, Dammam, and Khobar in KSA's Eastern Province.

