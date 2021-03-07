Donald Trump gives the thumbs down for Sen. Murkowski in the 2022 Midterm. Many of the GOPS who voted to convict in the sham impeachment face an uphill battle in 2022.

Trump Says He Won't Support Sen. Murkowski

Republicans who voted to convict against Trump will not have an easy time getting re-elected. Reports say the backlash for siding with Democrats is already underway.

Last Saturday, true to his words, Trump said Murkowski would face a campaign against her in the midterms. During the CPAC 2021 in Florida, the ex-president denounces her and other Republicans for the convict vote.

The GOP is now finding its footing in the post-Trump presidency, and those siding with DEMs may be out, reported The Epoch Times.

In a statement, he said that he did not know where others will be in 2022 but said he'll be in Alaska to campaign against the senator from that state. Several outlets were given the statement, but one commented it was insignificant. The biased media took time to bother with the ex-president that helped them get bigger.

Allegedly, one of the ex-president's gripes is that Murkowski voted for Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), who is Biden's choice for the Secretary of the Interior. He called her to move as bad as support to allow the radical left to get a stranglehold on the government. He added that this would not end well for Alaska in the hands of the disingenuous left.

A comment was sought by some media outlets from the representatives of their offices. However, none has been received yet on this issue. Murkowski has had a spotty relationship with Trump for a long time.

Sources say that the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted last Thursday and approved it on the Senate floor. Murkowski went with the democrats and against the Republicans, voted Haaland because of Native American descent.

To the Republicans, this is another assault on the fossil fuel industry as the nominee will be against the oil industry. Biden had discontinued the XL Pipeline that cost money and jobs for Americans. Democrats Pollyanna's approach to energy and their energy agenda is refuted by many.

Her confirmation will give the power to decide on what will be done on managing federal public lands. The Democrats are targeting positions to control that will affect Alaska.

Democrats are pulling the stops to enter strategic positions that will limit what the GOP can do. This means shutting the GOP where Democrats' agenda can be hampered.

Biden's first orders to the White House are suspending any activity related to oil independence that benefited America. He has prohibited oil and gas drilling on public lands in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

Some sources say that Murkowski feels her state's welfare was no concern of the Biden administration. She is worried the administration will affect her constituency and message Biden that a negative impact will happen.

Sen. Murkowski disputed the report that went around. She added that she was not trying to deal with it. She always voted independently on many issues with Trump.

