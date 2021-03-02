Another Republican Senator, Tim Scott, wins Trump's endorsement as the midterms in 2022. One of Trump's agendas is to reclaim seats in the House and the Senate to strengthen GOP.

Last Tuesday, one more trusted GOP member got Trump's support, which to observers is crucial. Many in the GOP believe that endorsement gets massive support with Trump behind them.

Sen. Tim Scott's reelection-run for the 2022 midterms, with the ex-president's support, signals that Republicans are regrouping. This movement in the GOP signals that Trump's influence will be a big factor for many GOP members.

According to Trump, he gives Sen. Scott of South Carolina his endorsement; he sent the statement via email. He added that the senator is hard working for his people and state. He loves America, its military, its law enforcement; he upholds the Second Amendment and borders. He said that Scott would work hard for the US.

According to forecasters, Scott, a first-term senator with the coveted endorsement, might ace his reelection in South Carolina, a Republican country. No GOP is slated to challenge him in the midterms yet. Last week another endorsement was issued for Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) in his 2022 midterms bid.

In a statement, he said that Jerry Moran did well for his state of Kansas and his constituents. He stressed that everything that mattered, like the Second Amendment, gets his total support and endorsement.

Also read: GOP Cassidy Declares Donald Trump Won't Be the 2024 Nominee

Scott and Moran chose a no-convict vote in the sham impeachment in February. Those in the GOP who voted with Democrats are facing uncertain reelection. The South Carolina senator remains steadfast in his support for Trump, even as the Democrats leaned on anyone supporting the ex-president.

The South Carolina senator said that the Democrats' blame is not legitimate, as many GOP members were critical of the sham trial. He strongly disagreed with the assertion that the ex-president caused the incident. Democrats weaponized the constitution to get Trump but failed miserably.

Moran said that the constitution never said a former president could be tried for impeachment, even by the senate. The impeachment process is for a sitting president, not a civilian. Impeachment determines if a president is removed from office.

On February 13, he stated that he chose to acquit, and Trump is out of office. He said that the Democrats had marred the country by twisting the constitution. Another point is that it has changed the presidency forever.

Ex-president Trump gave a scathing critique of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who added that GOP candidates who don't support America first would not be supported. In the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Trump scoured the GOP member who convicted him, and many of them faced backlash.

He gave the other GOP members his support to include his ex-aide Max Miller who will challenge Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). Gonzales voted to impeach Trump and got censured for it too. Just like Senator Tim Scott, Miller and the others had qualities that Trump admired.

