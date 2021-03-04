The Senate voted on Thursday to open debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. This is while Democrats advanced with no Republican support after failing to win over a single Republican senator on Biden's first major legislative initiative. The vote was 51 to 50. Vice President Kamala Harris broke the 50-to-50 tie.

Senate Advances to Marathon Debate Over COVID-19 Relief Bill

Senate Democrats muscled through the votes to commence consideration of the president's $1.9 trillion novel coronavirus relief package on Thursday. This puts the party on course to implement a new stimulus law prior to its official March 14 deadline. However, the GOP is setting up a draining debate that appears possibly to carry the partisan battle into the weekend.

According to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) from the Senate floor on Thursday prior to the vote, "The Senate is going to move forward with the bill. No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week." Senators are currently "listening" to the whole over 600-page bill being read out loud in the chamber courtesy of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who objected to the customary motion to halt the full reading, reported The Hill.

The GOP contends President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan has numerous provisions that push the agenda for Democrats. The Senate is possibly to pass the bill over the weekend with no GOP votes.

According to the White House, the American public deserves a robust, immediate, and professional response to the growing public health and economic crisis brought upon by the virus that is prevalent across the globe. Biden believes that the federal government should act hastily and aggressively in order to help protect and support families, first responders, small businesses, and caregivers essential to help face the pandemic. This includes those most susceptible to health and economic impacts and broader communitie.

Also Read: COVID-19 Relief Plan: When Will the Proposal Be Voted on in the Senate?

The package then faces a vote-a-rama. Republicans will attempt to add unlimited amendments. Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA remarked the only way he knows how to approve his bill is with a shredder, and he touts it as "spending porn," reported WWLP.

When the bill passes the Senate, the legislation will have to return to the House for final approval prior to being sent to the president's desk for his signature. According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the House will pass the Senate's version of the bill, notwithstanding a number of changes that liberals dislike. This included limiting eligibility for $1,400 relief checks and excluding a $15 minimum wage.

On Thursday, Democrats rallied their 50 senators to commence debate on their own version of the stimulus checks. This was a key test vote that exhibited that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has the support to prevail in its conclusion. Following frantic intraparty negotiations, Senate Democrats finalized their bill and swiftly put it on the floor prior to most senators have had a chance to read it.

According to Johnson, the reading would provide senators time to create amendments and for United States citizens to learn the details of the legislation. However, the decision has reportedly more to do with the fact that he does not like the bill and does not want it to pass.

Related Article: House Passes $1.9T Biden Relief Bill With $1,400 Stimulus Checks

