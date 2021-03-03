Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated the Senate would advance as soon as Wednesday on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. He vowed they would have the votes they need to pass the bill.

Schumer: 'We'll Have the Votes We Need to Pass the Bill'

The Senate Majority Leader's comments at a press conference on Tuesday while moderate Senate Democrats maneuvered to restrict a number of the expenditures in the bill. This was over objections from liberals who asserted they had already made concessions on President Biden's first significant legislative proposal.

Schumer's announcement came following a 15-minute call with Biden and Senate Democrats on Tuesday. He declared the Senate could vote on the COVID-19 relief bill "as soon as tomorrow." However, Democratic sources are now remarking it will possibly be on Thursday. They were were still wrangling over a number of details of the bill, a version of which passed the House on Saturday on a slim party-line vote.

According to Schumer, “The economy is not strong enough to sustain things on its own,” notwithstanding bolstering numbers he attributed to the $900 billion December relief bill. “We need strong relief to get the economy going, so it can continue on an upward path," reported Bloomberg.

The president prompted Senate Democrats on Tuesday to rally behind the COVID-19 relief plan. He stood by his proposed $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, even as a number of party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package. According to Schumer, "He said we need to pass this bill and pass it soon. That's what the American people sent us here to do, and we have to get America the help it needs," reported Madison.

Also Read: COVID-19 Relief Plan: When Will the Proposal Be Voted on in the Senate?

Using the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill, it limits time for debate for the Senate and enables legislation to pass with a simple majority. The Senate Majority Leader stated, "We want to get the biggest, strongest, boldest bill that can pass. And that's what we are working to do. We'll have the votes we need to pass the bill," reported Yahoo News.

Biden prompted Senate Democrats on a private lunchtime call on Tuesday to remain in unison behind the bill. It is widely popular with the public and controversial only on Capitol Hill, two Democrats said on the condition of anonymity to recount the private comments. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he gave them a rally call.

Schumer remarked he expected "a hearty debate" and "some late nights" amid the 20-hour Senate session, then he made his bold foretelling of the successful voting of the bill. Schumer said Biden "made his pitch" to the caucus.

The package involves $1,400 payments to millions of Americans alongside extended supplemental unemployment benefits and financial assistance to small businesses. However, those who receive the payments and how large the jobless benefits will be in the last Senate bill is the subject of negotiations among Democrats.

Related Article: COVID-19 Relief Plan: When Will the Proposal Be Voted on in the Senate?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.