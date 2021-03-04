The participation of WNBA's Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker in the panel of NBA on TNT alongside former NBA greats Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O'Neal turned into an embarrassing moment for Shaq as Parker lectured the about the pick-n-roll in modern basketball.

According to ClutchPoints, Parker showed her basketball wits about the schemes effective in today's NBA. The WNBA player illuminated the failure to understand modern basketball of Shaq during another awkward segment of 'Inside the NBA' on Tuesday night.

In addition, while the basketball stars discussed another stellar performance from Nikola Jokic, who is currently displaying MVP-like numbers, Candace Parker had explained patiently to Shaq why there is no easy way in defending the Denver Nuggets Center. In his previous appearance, Shaq also called Jokic 'Russian' but the reality is the Nuggets big man is a Serbian.

Moreover, Parker explained to Shaq during the show that everyone in the NBA today knows how to switch on defense since almost every individual who stepped on the court can be a threat even from beyond the arc in modern basketball. And for some experts, Parker is right in her statement as it is very much apparent with the proliferation of even big men who can consistently knock down shots in the rainbow territory, which also rare back in Shaq's days in the league.

Shaq then asked Candace Parker why the players of the modern NBA could not play straight-up defense and rotate instead. But he was answered by his former teammate Dwayne Wade, who took the side of Parker of the discussion and claimed that the rotation on the floor will not be as effective as teams deploy up to four or even five shooters on the floor who are capable of draining triples if left wide open for a moment, The Sports Rush reported.

In defense of Shaq, he could not relate to the style of basketball which is being played today since players in the past especially in his era tend to go hard at the post and go for a drive in the basket instead of settling for outside jumpers just like the game being played too early days of the league to mid-2000s. But experts stated that Parker has been precise in her idea of the game especially regarding the current schemes being used as she remains to be an active player for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, SBNation reported.

Analysts also added that the 13 years of experience by Parker in the professional league is definitely proof that she has earned sufficient knowledge in addressing the subject matter as she also experienced the said change in the tempo and type of the game. On the other hand, Shaq jokingly rebutted that he successfully won a championship by playing straight-up defense instead of switching during his playing days.

He also stated that Wade knows that, as he was his teammate when they won the NBA Finals in 2006 against the Dallas Mavericks. But for some experts, Shaq needs to update and watch the game today to be updated as he needs it.

