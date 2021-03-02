Biden says the book 'Dr. Seuss' is racist and will not be mentioned in 'Read Across America Day.' Before him, Trump cited the book for its approach and imagination, which is deemed healthy, not racist.

Despite other pressing matters, Biden decided to cancel culture and removed Dr. Seuss from 'Read Across America Day.' The occasion is on March 2, on the author's birthday.

Last Monday, he proclaimed and called Tuesday' Read Across America Day,' but he left out the classic beginner book, which is considered a presidential tradition in recent years. Before him, Trump and Obama recognized Dr. Seuss in their own proclamations while in office, reported the Epoch Times.

Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998 to show children why reading is important. In 2018, the NEA and Dr. Seuss Enterprises ended their association before their contract was terminated between the two.

Why the Biden administration regarded the children's book in such a negative was not answered. The White House kept its silence again.

The author of Dr. Seuss is really Theodor Seuss Geisel, who considered himself a liberal all his life. He did political satire in the books he wrote, showing freedom and imagination, disavowing oppression, anti-Semitism, and some environmentalism which are liberal ideas.

In World War II, he contributed to political cartoons to the PM, a New York City liberal tabloid. He dabbled in anti-Nazi themes, even showing Japanese-Americans as traitors. Dr. Seuss was featured as the main event for twenty years.

Also read: Republicans say Democrats Shouldn't Change the President's Nuclear Authority, Call it Dangerous Precedent

In 2017, the FLOTUS Lady Melania Trump celebrated the day by reading Dr. Seuss to children in hospitals. She added the books had brought joy, laughter, and magic to children's lives not only in the U.S but all over the world. Many children have been reading it for generations.

Melania Trump said that Dr. Seuss's books' theme is captivating and inspirational; to be a dreamer and care. Dr. Seuss and his books have been teaching reading and more. In his 2018 proclamation, Trump told Americans to remember the message of Dr. Seuss. It said to "have brains in your head, feet in shoes, and go anywhere you choose."

In Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), Virginia school districts followed the White House and canceled the children's books by Dr. Seuss. The justification is that these books are racist and say most of his books are included.

The district said the books could be accessed by children who learn from these books. They weren't banned totally, as is the initial perception. Children can still read it in the classroom and libraries without getting criticized. After Biden says Dr. Seuss is racist, Dr. Seuss is no longer the event's focus in Loudoun County Public Schools.

Related article: WaPo Reporter Gets Attacked Online Because of Tweet About Neera Tanden

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.