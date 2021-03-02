New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is challenged by a third woman who has come forward with harassment allegations against him. This happens as calls for the Democrat's resignation ensue.

Cuomo's Alleged Advances

Anna Ruch, 33, stated on Monday that she and Cuomo met at a wedding in September 2019 where he made unwanted advances toward her. Ruch alleged he placed his hand on her bare lower back, touted her as "aggressive" when she promptly removed it, and then put his hands on her face and asked to kiss her.

According to Ruch, she pulled away and was "so confused and shocked and embarrassed" by the act. "I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment," reported From Press.

After a third accusation, US Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., called on the New York governor to resign on Monday. The allegation by Ruch followed claims by two former Cuomo aides the previous week that Cuomo had sexually harassed them while they worked for him.

Cuomo's administration is already facing a probe over claims it withheld data on COVID-19-related nursing home fatalities. Now, his fight for his political future became more difficult. The most recent threat to his reputation was caught on camera.

Breaking: A third woman has accused Cuomo of over-the-line behavior. Incredibly, a photographer caught the moment, and this look on her face: https://t.co/NnKCs1Y7WF pic.twitter.com/Smr4hNiKKp — Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) March 2, 2021

The 63-year-old Democrat recently issued an apology after former aides Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan accused him of unwanted advances as well. Bennett, 25, remarked Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions regarding her sexual relationships. These include whether she would sleep with an older man. Boylan said Cuomo kissed her without her approval, reported WHIO.

Also Read: Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal Possibly to Reach Federal Level of Criminal Offense, Says Legal Experts

According to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday, he was aware of the accusations regarding his brother following a third woman coming forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. According to him, "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so," reported Daily Mail.

In a statement on Sunday, Cuomo apologized for his behavior, indicating women had "misinterpreted" his "playful" banter. He confessed that they could be "too personal." He formally made the referral that will enable state Attorney General Tish James to probe into the sexual harassment allegations made by his former aides Boylan and Bennett.

Ruch remarked she was very bothered by the incident that she had to ask a friend who witnessed it whether his lips had touched hers as she pulled away. According to her friend, Cuomo had kissed her on the cheek.

James' office stated on Monday it read Ruch's account in the Times and will deliberate whether to incorporate it into the recently-launched probing into the governor's conduct. James previously on Sunday declined a proposal from the governor to select an independent investigator to conduct a review.

