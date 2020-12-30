A New York health care provider, ParCare, is alleged to have fraudulently acquired COVID-19 vaccines and transmitted and administered the vaccine to the public, contravening state guidelines, according to a statement released by NY State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

New York Clinic Under Investigation

According to the statement, Orange County provider ParCare Community Health Network could have transferred the novel coronavirus vaccine to facilities in other portions of the state, breaching state guidelines and administered it to the public "contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers," reported CNN.

New York health care workers and providers who commit coronavirus vaccine fraud will be imposed a fine of a maximum of $1 million and retraction of all state licenses, stated NY Governor Cuomo.

He remarked ParCare is being probed into by the New York Attorney General's Office.

The State Department of Health is aware of such news.

According to ParCare Community Health Network in a statement, it is "actively cooperating with the State of New York's inquiries and providing information" regarding acting in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines for acquiring the vaccine and being approved by NY DOH for dissemination, reported Al Arabiya.

Cuomo is signing an executive order to penalize health care providers that commit COVID-19 fraud. He said New York State Police would transfer the alleged misappropriation of the Moderna vaccine by ParCare to the NY Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office is commencing an investigation into ParCare over the claims.

She stated, "My office is launching an investigation into ParCare over allegations that it wrongfully distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines. In order for the vaccine to be most effective in protecting our communities, we must all follow the same distribution plan. We will not tolerate any attempts to circumvent that process," reported ABC 7.

ParCare Community Health Network has five locations in New York City and one in Monroe.

Cuomo said they would like to send a transparent signal to the providers that contravening the law on these immunizations will be found out, and they will be prosecuted if they do so.

According to State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, in a statement, his office, and state police were probing into Parcare Community Health Network in Orange County.

On December 14, the first vaccine in New York was provided to a critical care nurse in Queens.

Zucker said the New York Department of Health would cooperate with state police in initiating an investigation into the matter.

A statement from ParCare stated it is following protocol issued by the New York State Department of Health and said they provide COVID-19 inoculation to those individuals qualified and it will cooperate with the health department on the said matter.

ParCare allegedly misrepresented the business to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, then transferring doses around the state and administering them to people who are not yet qualified to receive them.

New York state has reported over 914,000 COVID-19 cases and over 37,000 fatalities due to the virus.

