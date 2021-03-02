The threat from China should push the United States to increase rare earth mining more. The control and distribution of minerals should be taken away from China to prevent it from influencing the US.

In a new development, China has threatened to control the supply of rare earth minerals, causing alarm to the United States. Now Biden has to move fast, or the US will suffer from the lack of it. The metals are needed for high-tech uses that are crucial to building weapons. This would bite back if there were no action to keep the supply flowing.

Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping foresaw that rare earth metals would be crucial to China's future. He said that the middle east has oil, but China possesses rare earth deposits, reported the Epoch Times.

China is the one that supplies the world with rare metals, with a total of 17 chemical elements used in the production of a critical component for key technologies worldwide. This can be used as a weapon against other countries. It becomes a valuable asset in a trade war that is very effective.

Sources say that Beijing has used this option in getting one as retaliation if needed. In 2010, China went hard on Japan and stopped their exports because of a fishing boat incident. When the trade war was serious in 2019, one option was to weaponize rare earth metals against the US.

One threat from China is the production of F-35 jets that need these rare earth minerals. Losing these components will be bad for the tactical production of F-35s for the US and Allies.

The US government seeks options to find other sources of rare earth materials. Biden must find ways to lessen the need for China's mineral resources. Last February 24, Biden approved an executive order to create channels and supply these essential goods.

Biden's executive order focuses on choke points in the supply chains of four key products, including semiconductors, rare earth minerals, batteries for electric cars, and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Federal agencies will conduct a 100-day review to see the risks in the supply chain. Another is how to keep the essential goods flowing and spot what can cause disruption. According to Julie Swann, a supply-chain expert, the items mentioned can be disrupted if it happens.

According to Swan, how far the problem of stopping the supply of these vital supplies is not known. She added it is just the start of the problem. Other items are unknown, but a review will reveal what needs to be added to the list. The result of the review will depend on the product.

As per Peter Harrell, any action to be done has all the tools needed. He added that the threat from China would be lessened if another alternative supply is available. Also, working with allies and partners will assure more steady supplies.

