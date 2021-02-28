The legendary F-15 E-Strike Eagle, an old warbird flies again in a long career of striking America's enemies. One of the best legacy fighters that have proven to be a successful design even against 4th gen ++ fighters.

It was chosen to lead airstrikes where American air superiority is guaranteed, with long-range and with a diverse choice of bombs or missiles for ground or air-to-air. The dual jet engine fighter is one of the most powerful multi-role attack aircraft that travels at Mach 2.5.

Why the Strike Eagle is popular

The Strike Eagle is used by other Air Forces other than the US like those in Israel, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, as many as 220 F-15E. Making its first flight in 1986, the fighter has missiles for shooting down enemy planes. Its missiles can track and hit even if the target is not seen, and has bombs to hit ground targets. It is designed to carry enough bombs for tactical strikes, with excellent air support for troops.

The 2001 Boeing has an order to build 10 of the Strike Eagles that would add about 227 of them. Initially, USAF wanted 392 of them reportedly for procurement. The first delivery was for the 405th Tactical Training Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona in 1988 April. It was first operated on September 30, 1989.

The fight was dubbed a multi-mission fighter for long-range and used for precision. It can work better with improved night vision and better displays. Advanced program delivers weapons like joint direct attack munition (JDAM), joint stand-off weapon (JSOW), and the wind-corrected munition dispenser (WCMD). The displays in the cockpit show the status of the instrumentation to the pilot and copilot.

Also read: The New F-15EX Eagle Flies for the First Time, to Replace Older Variant

The F-15 got good reviews and Singapore had an order for 12 F-15SG aircraft. Another 12 of the SG variants were ordered later on, with the first rollout in 2008. Another delivery came from 2009 to 2012, until all orders were completed. It was the first US fighter using a blend of synthetic fuel and JP-8 in 2008. Soon the USAF intends to make the entire fleet use the fuel by 2011.

Weapons used for the Strike Eagle

One of most armed planes that carry 23,000 lbs. of weapons on its underside mounts, it is equipped with AIM-9LM infrared-guided Sidewinder, and AIM-7F/M radar-guided Sparrow, or AMRAAM radar-guided, medium-range air-to-air missiles. It gives an edge to engage more enemies at several distances, with 50 km. as the longest standoff range.

For destroying ground targets, it has GBUs, AGM-65 Maverick infrared-guided missiles to engage ground targets at 25 km. Improved targeting with Global Positioning System (GPS) guidance equipped F-15. New mounts can carry Lockheed Martin AGM-158. Since dogfighting is the staple of F-15s, it has an M-61A1 20mm Gatling gun to shoot down planes with 4,000 to 6,000 rounds a minute.

Finding targets

It can look for targets in achieved with the Raytheon APG-63(V)3 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar that is improved to sight and tracks with new components. Initially tested in 2006 September and is now in equipped since, more systems are added to make it a capable combat system.

Aerial bruiser

It has two Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 that give a total of 29,000lb of thrust for each engine. This is the most powerful engine that gives the F-15 E Strike Eagle its phenomenal record.

Related article: F-15EX offered to India by the US, Even Better than F-35s in Dogfights

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.