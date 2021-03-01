After being postponed for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 78th Golden Globes 2021 were held on Sunday night. Here is the list of nominees and winners per category.

Golden Globes Awards 2021

The best drama film was "Nomadland," and the best comedy film was "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Andra Day won the best actress in a drama for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," while Chadwick Boseman earned the award for best actor in a drama retroactively, his last film appearance, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Read also: Jill Biden Shares Nightly Dates with President Joe, Gives Advice to Clarkson on Getting Over a Painful Divorce

Chloé Zhao, the director of "Nomadland," is just the second woman to win the Academy Awards' best director. Norman Lear became the third Carol Burnett Award winner, and Jane Fonda won the Cecil B. DeMille Award, as per the CBS News.

The bicoastal virtual ceremony was presented by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, with Fey performing from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in California, where the awards ceremony was held before.

Netflix won the most with 42 nominations. With six nominations, "Mank," the streaming service's film about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got the most of any film this year, though it did not win any of them. "The Crown," a Netflix series, received six nominations, the most of any TV series this year. Best drama, best actress, best actor, and best supporting actress were all given to the historical drama.

Read also: Emma Watson Allegedly Steps Back From Acting Career, Focusing on Rumored Fiancé

You can watch the Golden Globes Awards 2020 on ET Live's Golden Globes post-ceremony coverage or follow Entertainment Tonight's liveblog of the ceremony. Here are the lists of nominees and winners per category, according to BCS News:

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown - Winner

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

The Mandalorian

Ratched

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy

Schitt's Creek - Winner

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best TV Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture

The Queen's Gambit - Winner

Normal People

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Emma Corrin, "The Crown" - Winner

Olivia Coleman, "The Crown"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" - Winner

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series (Musical/ Comedy)

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" - Winner

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series (Musical/Comedy)

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" - Winner

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV (Supporting Role)

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" - Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV (Supporting Role)

John Boyega, "Small Axe" - Winner

Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture)

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" - Winner

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Best Performance by an Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture)

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True" - Winner

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nomadland - Winner

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Movie Film - Winner

The Prom

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" - Winner

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami..."

David Fincher, "Mank"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" - Winner

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - Winner

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" - Winner

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Movie Film"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - Winner

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian" - Winner

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Olivia Coleman, "The Father"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" - Winner

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Soul - Winner

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

Minari - Winner

La Llorna

Another Round

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Winner

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

"Io Sì (Seen)," Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi - "The Life Ahead" - Winner

"Fight for You," H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Tigress & Tweed," Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day - "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"

"Hear My Voice," Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Speak Now," Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth - "One Night in Miami..."

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul" - Winner

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"

Alexander Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet

Read also: Lady Gaga's Reward for Stolen Dogs May Fuel Dog Napping

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.