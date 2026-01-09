NBA Trade Rumors: Are Bulls 'Pushy' To Get Zion Williamson Ahead of Trade Deadline?

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one of the most popular names ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As of the moment, speculations boil down to which teams the former No. 1 overall pick could join. Chi-Town is a potential suitor for the power forward.

With another major star recently leaving his lifelong team in the form of Trae Young, Williamson is now positioned as the next potential blockbuster trade target.

Are the Bulls Ready For a Williamson Trade?

According to ClutchPoints analyst Brett Siegel, the Chicago Bulls have both the assets and expiring contracts to pursue Williamson aggressively. Maybe the team is just waiting for the Pelicans to agree on the deal at the trade deadline.

Siegel added that the Bulls have reportedly been scouting New Orleans in recent weeks, viewing Williamson as a prime buy-low candidate.

With several expiring contracts on their roster, Chicago could make a move without derailing long-term plans, making Williamson a strategic fit for the team's short-term ambitions.

Pelicans Explore Multiple Trade Options

While Williamson dominates headlines, the Pelicans have other trade possibilities. Trey Murphy III, known for his sharpshooting, has drawn interest from several NBA teams. Pelicans GM Joe Dumars is under no rush to trade him, meaning suitors will need to offer substantial packages to land Murphy.

Herb Jones is another player attracting attention. Averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, Jones' defensive skills and all-around contributions have piqued interest from multiple teams, adding even more intrigue to New Orleans' trade strategy.

FadeAwayWorld, meanwhile, reported that Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Patrick Williams might also be mixed up in the trade. Of course, this would come down to Chicago's decision to let them go.

Coby White is not safe either, according to Sports World News' report last December.

If Williamson goes to the Bulls, Chicago needs to figure out how to pair him with Matas Buzelis. The sound strategy for this duo is sending Williamson to the bench. Since Buzelis is improving in his offensive presence, the Bulls could use Zion as an effective defender in the paint and on the drive.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com