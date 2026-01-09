CES 2026: Ecoldbrew Smart Thermos Lid Makes Fresh Cold Brew in Just 5 Minutes

CES 2026 was packed with flashy gadgets, but one of the most genuinely useful innovations came from the kitchen tech category. Ecoldbrew, a compact thermos topper, showed that making fresh cold brew doesn't have to take hours or even require counter space.

During a live demo in Las Vegas, the device ground whole coffee beans and brewed chilled coffee in as little as five minutes, earning it our Best Kitchen Tech award at the show.

Portable Cold Brew Maker Built for Speed and Simplicity

Ecoldbrew stands out for its straightforward purpose. The device twists onto a thermos like a standard lid, instantly turning it into a portable cold brew maker. Inside, it stores whole coffee beans, grinds them to your preferred consistency, draws water directly from the thermos, and starts brewing automatically.

Grind size is adjusted using a dial on top of the lid. Brewing begins with a single button press, while a small display at the center of the dial tracks progress. The default brew cycle runs for five minutes, but users can extend the time for a stronger, more robust cup.

How the Smart Thermos Lid Comes Together

Taking the lid off reveals a thoughtfully designed internal system. A straw-like tube pulls water upward into a dedicated brewing chamber, while a cylindrical compartment above holds freshly ground coffee. Everything is contained within the lid, removing the need for filters, extra accessories, or bulky machines.

There's also a flip-up section for quick bean refills, along with a built-in straw on the opposite side so users can drink directly from the thermos once brewing is complete. Wireless charging keeps the setup tidy and reinforces its portability.

Taste Test and Early Impressions

The first cup brewed during the demo tasted lighter than expected, particularly at the five-minute setting. Extending the brew time noticeably improved the depth of flavor. It's also important to note that the unit on display was a prototype and had been used repeatedly throughout the day.

A finalized consumer version may deliver more consistent results, even at shorter brew times.

Works With Popular Travel Mugs

According to PCMag, Ecoldbrew comes with its own thermos, but it doesn't force users into a closed ecosystem. The company confirmed compatibility with similarly sized travel mugs, including popular options like Stanley tumblers. This flexibility makes it feel more like an upgrade than a full replacement.

How Much is Ecoldbrew?

While many CES products feel more aspirational than attainable, Ecoldbrew is aiming for accessibility. The startup plans to launch on Kickstarter with a starting price of $99, positioning it as a relatively affordable convenience for cold brew fans. As with any crowdfunding campaign, some caution is warranted, but the idea itself feels realistic and genuinely useful.

If the final product lives up to its promises, Ecoldbrew could become a solid everyday solution for commuters, travelers, and anyone who wants fresh cold brew without the long wait.

Other interesting finds at CES 2026 include Lenovo's self-charging keyboard and mouse and a BlackBerry-style Communicator phone from Clicks.

