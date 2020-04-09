Dead bodies are picked up by the National Guard in rental vans directly from U.S. residences. This is another horrible scene as the COVID-19 kill more Americans without a war. Many just succumbed to the unseen enemy, the coronavirus. The number of fatalities is getting worse than 9/11 or Peart Harbor.

On Wednesday, officials announced that they will begin the grim count of all who died in their homes which are those who have been tested or are not in the death count.

It was found out that between 200 to 250 New Yorkers die in their homes each day. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that it was caused by the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast has reported that the National Guard is going to these homes and collecting the deceased. Even emergency service cannot deal with the mountain of dead bodies, and 911 calls are ringing off the hook.

Rental Enterprise Vans are used to pick up the dead, since those that offer this service is already stressed to the limit with many people dying at home.

National Guard spokesmen confirmed the reports of using rental vans as extra vehicles to enable pickup of corpses.

These vans were in use for a week. Enterprise did not issue comments when asked for one.

Last Tuesday, about 256 people were dead at home in New York City. An increase of COVID-19 related deaths went from 45 to a high of 241, that indicate an undercount of fatalities that are all COVID-19.

In two weeks, there are as many as 2,192 'dead-on-arrival' calls compared to last year's 453.

Also read: Alleged Lizard Captured by Curiosity Rover, Theorist Claims Its a Sign of Life on Mars



Calls that were cardiac or respiratory-related were up by 20 to 30% at March's end. Since March 28, 2020, more than 100 calls were registered with a death rate of 75% (2019 death rate was 30 to 50%) which has been reached by April 5.

According to Mayor Blasio, most of the deaths are not fully counted, but many who are dead at home are COVID-19 related.

Despite the effort done to save everyone, the resources are lacking. It is also deemed necessary to check the dead people in homes to determine the cause of their death.

Death everywhere in NYC

On Wednesday, the coronavirus more than 4,200 lives while on Tuesday, there is an increase from 806 to 3,544 deaths in only one day.

As the national death rate rockets up to 2000 yesterday, there's a total death toll of 14,831.

Central Park is now a 68-bed makeshift field hospital in just 48 hours since hospitals just cannot cope. There are 41 patients now in mortal danger of dying.

Burying the dead

One answer to solving the problem of where to bury the dead bodies is to use Hart Island as temporary resting places.

Freddi Goldstein said that "the city government was not considering using local parks as cemeteries."

There are footage of inmates in hazmat suits, digging graves for the deceased and mostly the victims of COVID-19.

To recall, Hart Island is where Spanish flu victims were buried. Now, hundreds of bodies were taken from New York by rental van which might rest in the same place.

Related article: Coronavirus Outbreak Second Wave? Recovered Wuhan Patients Testing Positive Again