Chinese health officials were apologetic for giving invasive anal swab tests to US Diplomats. According to the US State Department, Beijing issued apologies for what might have been interpreted as insulting to the consuls.

Recently, efforts to combat COVID-19 have some unwanted swabbing tests that happened. Generally, many Chinese had to be subjected to anal swabbing to check for COVID-19 in the stools.

U.S. diplomats get anal swabbed by mistake

Sources say that Chinese health officials did the invasive procedure on U.S. diplomats that were not admitted as a 'mistake' since the error was not welcome for the diplomats who were put off by the invasive procedure. With apologies given, China promised that US diplomats would not be subjected to such practices, reported the Epoch Times.

All the comments about the unwanted swabbing came from diplomatic staff who complained they were subjected to anal probing. According to Chinese authorities, swabbing anally gives better results compared to nose or throat.

A State Department spokesperson said communication indicated to China that this anal testing is unacceptable. The protest was given to the MFA when the staff were given these anal tests without consent reported.

China's explanation

To clarify the incident which rubbed affect diplomatic members the wrong way, China's foreign ministry said that it was done by mistake and diplomatic personnel will not be subjected to anal swab tests methods again. He added the State Department would assure the safety and well-being of American diplomats and their families and prevent such indignities from happening to them.

The State Department said that anyone from the staff should not allow the test done on them, but the exact number of American diplomats is not revealed. Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry stated that no request for the invasive procedure was done.

China has started testing for Covid with anal swabs in its zero-tolerance approach https://t.co/dBOSrenRkZ — Bloomberg (@business) January 27, 2021

Swab tests through the anus was first done in Beijing for those suspected of possible infection ahead of the Chinese New Year. It was later used to test for the CCP virus in Hebei, Shandong, and Liaoning provinces of northeastern China to check for more infections.

Authorities in China consider the anal swabs as needed because it helps detect, who might be positive. Experts say that stool samples have COVID traces longer than the respiratory tract. So, it becomes one of the best options to detect COVID for them.

Not a pleasant experience

For many, this is not good. Sometimes the process is done with others around. Chinese and foreigners alike cringe at the thought of getting it done to them. The possibility of it getting done to anyone would stop them from traveling.

For many, this shocked them to be tested that way-a few Koreans who went to China and suffered the indignity. Only a few call their embassy for what happened. This was reported in NetEase, a Chinese news site.

One Korean said that kids weren't exempted, had to be checked as well. This shocking report came from Kukmin Ilbo, a South Korean daily newspaper. Some had poop samples ready to avoid the exam, but Chinese officials will have it done regardless.

