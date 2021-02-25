President Joe Biden revoked seven of Trump's executive orders all at once on Wednesday, including "anarchist jurisdictions." The Biden administration revoked dozens of former President Donald Trump's executive orders after more than a month into his tenure.

Biden revoked several of Trump's executive orders

According to Business Insider via MSN, the President nixed a ban on several training restrictions, also known as the "Muslim ban," and a ban on transgender people to serve the military, among many actions.

The reversals done on Wednesday include the cancellation of a review described as "anarchist jurisdictions" and threatened to reverse federal funding. In September last year, Trump's executive order urged to review federal funding to cities "allowing anarchy, destruction, and violence." The three cities identified by the justice department were hotspots of racial injustice protests following the Goerge Floyd police killing.

After Biden's Wednesday order, Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes expressed his gladness with the clearing of this executive order from the decks, the Associated Press reported.

"Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture," an executive order signed in the final weeks of Trump's presidency, was also reversed by President Biden.

The order claimed that the "Federal Government has stopped building beautiful buildings" as numerous samples of modernist buildings were cited and were said to please "elite" architects rather than people. Meanwhile, a banking rules order in 2017 was overturned, reversing Dodds-Frank's reform aimed at ending bailouts for failed banks in the Obama-era after the 2008 financial crisis.

The memorandum added that architects must aim at "America's beloved landmark buildings" such as the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the Supreme Court, the Department of the Treasury, and the Lincoln Memorial for inspiration.

Biden's revocations aim to end complicated orders

The latest of Biden's revocations targeted massive issues, including former President Trump's executive order signed in his last months in office. In September, Trump issued a memorandum to determine municipal governments that authorize "anarchy, destruction, and violence" in American cities. The Justice Department identified New York City, Oregon, Portland, and Seattle as the cities that could cut federal funding.

The said cities filed a lawsuit to invalidate the designation and fight efforts of withholding federal fundings. Another order that was halted was Trump's "Ensuring Democratic Accountability in Agency Rulemaking," which was issued in his final days as president. The executive order called for the ability of federal agency employees' limitations to make regulatory decisions.

A 2018 executive order was also revoked, as per ABC4. The order urged agency heads across the government to review welfare programs, such as Medicaid, housing aid, and food stamps, and strengthen work requirements for specific recipients.

