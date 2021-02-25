Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is now an All-Star after being chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as a replacement for injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis for the 2021 NBA All-Star game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Devin Booker did not make it as a reserve after Western Conference coaches voted for the selection. But according to NBA.com, the NBA rule states that when a player selected to the All-Star Game will not be able to participate in the game, the Commissioner will be choosing the replacement from the same conference. Both Davis and Booker are playing under Western Conference teams.

Davis Out Due to Calf Strain

The Lakers forward, Davis, is expected to be out for the all-star break after suffering from a calf strain which sidelined him for 2-3 weeks and resulted in a losing streak for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker made his first All-Star appearance last season, also as a replacement for Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers guard also spoke on behalf of Booker, who supported him for the selection.

This season, Booker was considered a near-lock to make the cut as he led his team Phoenix Suns to a 20-10 record, which is currently the fourth-best record in the league. But he was once again passed over following the announcement on the pregame show of TNT about the East and West all-star reserves on Tuesday night.

Players React to Devin Booker Joining All-star Line Up

After the pregame show's announcement, NBA star LeBron James immediately reacted and posted on his Twitter account that Booker is the 'most disrespected player' in the NBA.

Then, on Tuesday night, Booker's new backcourt partner, 11-time All-Star, Chris Paul, emphasized that Booker is an all-star. Paul is already in his 16th year in the league.

And less than 24 hours after the players' reactions, Booker was officially made part of the all-star game for a second consecutive year.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams shared that they were initially down about the first selection, but that result was weird for them when Devin did not get the call. But a few hours later, they felt grateful for what transpired, AZCentral reported.

Williams also mentioned that he is so happy not only for Book but also for his dad Melvin, his mother, and everyone in his family. They have all been with Booker from the very beginning.

According to CBS Sports, Devin Booker and The Phoenix Suns has the fourth-best record in the league. He averages a team-high 24.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. The Suns' star is also shooting a career-high 50.1 percent from the field, 38.1 percent beyond the arc, and 84.8 percent from the charity stripe in 26 games this season. Booker just missed four games due to a strain in his hamstring.

The Phoenix Suns did not have two All-Stars in its team for a long time, as the last Suns' players selected to the All-Star were in the 2009-10 season when then center Amar'e Stoudemire and now Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash was selected.

