After signing the executive outside of Congress auspices, President Trump is now open to let those unemployed to get enhanced benefits without stated paying the part of the cost.

The Chief execute opened the floodgates for Americans to get tided over during the crisis. This meant that no costs will be incurred by the states they live in, reported CNN.

A concern for the welfare of Americans has prompted the Chief Executive to choose everyone to get enhanced unemployment benefits in a time when everyone is affected economically by the coronavirus.

His recent bypass of the Dems did not go well and executive orders were signed as part of his presidential prerogative.

This change of tact was drastic from a memorandum that will force states into an arrangement with the Administration. All those without work in the meantime get federal support in their condition. But that comes with additional benefits to protect all who are qualified.

In the agreement, all states are required to foot the 25% or the $100 from the total $400 extra benefit. This aid will be due weekly and the state should fork over the money. Although, several governors were up in arms, their budget were lean due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Many states are struggling with severe numbers of cases like the Florida state, cited Daily KOS.

The president said on Sunday that an arrangement with the federal government can be done if the governors make a specific request. Pandemic-wise the U.S. is squeezed as one of the countries suffering economically.

The Breakdown on the executive action

Based on the breakdown of the proposed aid, it can be a 100% or 75% and 25% payable by state. The president was going back to the White House after an engagement. He added that governors just need to apply and things will roll from there, noted ABC 57.

On the application to be forwarded, it will be studied with recommendations to follow. But that depends on the assessment most of all.

The primary concern is that how many states can foot the extra cost to be incurred. Should any state with or without the extra cash can deal with the federal government is the question to answer. Should the jobless get nothing from the benefit or get other means if state supports,reported Wink.

Another is that Congress has no extension of unemployment assistance from the last bill. Other state systems are needed to manage the extra support if there will be none. It might take a while before its resolved.

The executive action and the memorandum on improved unemployment benefits are only those priorities that were approved by his presidential prerogative. Democrats are not budging despite cajoling from the Trump administration that was stonewalled.

Other actions that were approved was the payroll tax holiday that will qualify those only getting $104,000 annually, and keeping renters safe with an eviction moratorium. Last is amnesty on a student loan as he bypassed major Democrat resistance with executive action

These actions were crucial for many, and there have been positive reactions but not for the democrats.

Pelosi and Schumer cuckolded and belittled the move. Getting the enhanced benefits is crucial, but another option for states not paying part of the cost a start.

