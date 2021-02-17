A poll conducted revealed that American's hold President Biden is more responsible for Capitol riots. Unbelievably former Vice President Mike Pence is off the hook; this development is not expected.

This revelation changes everything for the new administration, which means many are now reversing their initial opinion. Trump recently declared innocent in a sham impeachment trial with a Boomerang on the Democrats and Biden.

Trump is innocent, and Biden is in hot seat

Last Tuesday, the Politico/Morning Consult released the results of a survey done by the publication that showed 13% of adult respondents aired an unsettling opinion. They found Joe Biden profoundly guilty for the deaths and chaos on January 6, 2021. On the other hand, only 8% called Pence the cause; still more shocking is that 11% said Biden was responsible and reported Newsweek.

More at 18% holds Pence with slight responsibility, but many at 52% say that Donald Trump is guilty, with a 12% saying a bit responsible. Some surprises were seen as DEMS and GOPs were surveyed. Of the 89% of Democrats thought that Trump had slight responsibilities during the Capitol Breach. With 27% of the GOPs saying that he did.

While 45% of GOPs said that Biden has blame, 11% of the DEMS do think so. When it came to Pence, 37% of the Democrats and 14% of Republicans blamed the violence.

In terms of no responsibility, almost half of the GOP, or 49%, said that Trump is cleared of fault, but a small 18% says he is a bit guilty. A small group of Republicans cannot decide at 7% on the matter. The ex-president is a victim of a sham impeachment by House Democrats, the two-time impeached president, and ex-president. It enforces President Biden is more responsible for what happened.

Democrats fail to convict Trump.

Many considered the impeachment very wrong and unconstitutional even Republicans who wanted to see conviction were appalled. According to Allan Dershowitz, what happened was a show Trial that scorched the House Democrats as burning the constitution. Even the impeachment managers had no solid proof and doctored evidence like the January 6 video, cutting off what Trump said.

Even now, the Democrats are making plans like a fact-finding committee to look for a needle in a haystack. Republicans who opposed Trump cited the impeachment articles did not cover him. Nancy Pelosi announced it a day later, after the acquittal, the 9/11 style committee will be coming soon.

A vote was called in the Senate during the second impeachment trial last Saturday. Trump was acquitted, and the options were 57 only, not the 67 needed. Of the 50 GOP senators, seven voted to convict the ex-president that fell into the 14% (guilty for January 6). Many of the respondents in the survey say the ex-president is guilty.

The survey

Participating in the online poll were 1,984 registered voters who got asked on February 14 and 15, with a 2% margin error. This was data factored into the survey.

For many Trump loyalists, Biden and Pence are not acceptable when Capitol chaos occurred. Many respondents say Biden cheated to win and caused election fraud. Pence is vilified because he did not stop the cheating because he cannot. Next, unidentified rioters were chanting to hang Pence. The result President Biden is more responsible for January 6 is obvious.

