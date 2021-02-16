America has always had two dominant parties, the Republicans and the Democrats, but the last election changed everything. The dissatisfaction over the two parties will allow the entry of a new political party.

It is the message after a survey was taken to know the sentiment of Americans after four years of Trump and the mass populist movement fueled by enthusiasm on pro-people policies.

A new party might be seen soon

The poll taken by Gallup asked the critical question, do the American people want a new party? Many have always considered being a Republican or Democrat as one or the other. But the poll showed that a third option is now in play, reported The Blaze.

The Gallup poll demonstrated one of the highest numbers to have an alternative party to establishment Rhino GOPS and left-leaning Democrats. If played right, a new political party might be right around the corner.

Poll details needed to know

According to the Gallup survey taken last Monday, 62% of adult Americans expressed dismay over the GOP and Dems as some do not represent their constituents. This dissatisfaction over such poor representation indicated an increase from 52% last September 2020. Sources say that the third party has been a popular topic in recent years. In 2013 it was 60%, and in 2015 at 61%.

In the survey, about 33% of U.S. citizens think that the two political parties are doing a good enough job serving the public. Although in October 2013, it reached an all-time low of only 26%.

The Survey

This poll was done from January 21 to February 2, with the most respondents (50%) who were neither Republican nor Democrat. It showed that Republicans have less appeal for them at a low 37%. But Dems and their acceptability rose by 48%.

Forbes cited that 63% of Republicans were game for a new part, with 70% no political party independents, but the Democrats balked 46% of any interest.

Both the GOP and the DEMS are at a crossroads, with a divide in its members and the direction of either party.

According to The Hill, in 10 GOP, four want to be more conservative when former President Trump's term ended. A total of 34% want a status quo no change, and 24% preferred moderation.

But Democrats are split all over, with 34% wanting a leftist agenda. Another 34% staying where they are now, and 31% wanting a radical right.

Neither party is enjoying this shift as members are in flux.

Republicans want a new party; Democrats don't

This poll by Gallup showed the divide of ideas over the last four years, with more GOPS wanting a new party for them. A 20-point increase is a dramatic increase for the Republicans in September.

Highlight in the poll before the Trump effect is influential and even a break away from GOP. The party will be called MAGA or Patriot Party that has attracted many Republicans who believe in Trump's vision. Leaving the GOP will be easy for them too.

Many Republicans rest his leadership and the leader, but some are not interested in that. A dramatic interest in a new political party spurred by Trump is a possibility.

